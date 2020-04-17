F1 2020 Brings Back Split-Screen, New Circuits, New Game Mode and More

Codemasters announces that F1 2020, the official videogame of the 2020 FIA FORMULA ONE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP, will release worldwide on the 10th of July, 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One family of devices, and Windows PC via Steam and DVD as well as for Google Stadia which is a first for the game franchise. Celebrate the 70th anniversary of F1 with new circuits, new split-screen function, and the Michael Schumacher Deluxe Edition which comes with exclusive content and three days early access. Watch the F1 2020 announcement trailer below.
Be The 11th Team on the GridF1 2020 will feature a new game mode that allows players to create their own F1 team alongside the established F1 2020 line-up. The My Team mode gives a new driver-manager experience offering a unique insight into the world of F1 motorsport. Career mode will also be available that allows players more flexibility with the choice of three-season lengths. Players can choose from the original 22 race season and a shorter 10 and 16 race season option. F1 2020 will also be featuring new circuits including Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort.
F1 2020 also makes a comeback for the two-player split-screen so players can play along with friends. It comes with a host of options that aims to help new players and adjust challenges to match the players skills.
F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher EditionFans that purchase the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition will get to drive as the legendary German driver Michael Schumacher in four of his iconic cars: the Jordan 191 (1991), Benetton B194 (1994), Benetton B195 (1995), and Ferrari F1-2000 (2000). Players will also gain access to exclusive content including themed car liveries and driver customization items.
Players who pre-ordered the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition or the F1 2020 Seventy Edition will receive exclusive in-game items. A Limited Edition F1 2020 Steelbook will also be available at partner resellers. For pre-orders, see links below:
Source: Codemasters (Press Release)