F1 2020 Brings Back Split-Screen, New Circuits, New Game Mode and More

Be The 11th Team on the Grid

F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition

F1 2020 will feature a new game mode that allows players to create their own F1 team alongside the established F1 2020 line-up. The “My Team” mode gives a new driver-manager experience offering a unique insight into the world of F1 motorsport. Career mode will also be available that allows players more flexibility with the choice of three-season lengths. Players can choose from the original 22 race season and a shorter 10 and 16 race season option. F1 2020 will also be featuring new circuits including Hanoi Circuit and Circuit Zandvoort.F1 2020 also makes a comeback for the two-player split-screen so players can play along with friends. It comes with a host of options that aims to help new players and adjust challenges to match the player’s skills.Fans that purchase the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition will get to drive as the legendary German driver Michael Schumacher in four of his iconic cars: the Jordan 191 (1991), Benetton B194 (1994), Benetton B195 (1995), and Ferrari F1-2000 (2000). Players will also gain access to exclusive content including themed car liveries and driver customization items.Players who pre-ordered the F1 2020 Deluxe Schumacher Edition or the F1 2020 Seventy Edition will receive exclusive in-game items. A Limited Edition F1 2020 Steelbook will also be available at partner resellers. For pre-orders, see links below:Learn more about F1 2020 and get future updates at the official Formula 1 game website