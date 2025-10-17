Fanatec XENEON EDGE Mounting Bracket Set Now Available for Sim Racing Setups

Fanatec, a CORSAIR brand, announced the availability of the XENEON EDGE Mounting Bracket Set, expanding its ecosystem for sim racing enthusiasts. The new display is designed to function as a versatile dashboard or secondary screen, with mounting options tailored for Fanatec hardware and aluminium profile rigs.
Positioned as a compact yet highly adaptable interface, the XENEON EDGE integrates with CORSAIR iCUE software to deliver custom telemetry dashboards and control interfaces. Paired with the new mounting system, it aims to provide a clean and immersive addition to modern sim racing setups.
High-Resolution Touchscreen for Sim Racing
The XENEON EDGE features a 14.5-inch high-resolution LCD touchscreen designed to function as either a dedicated sim racing interface or a secondary display. Through CORSAIR iCUE integration, users can build fully customised dashboards using the SimHub widget, allowing for real-time telemetry monitoring, virtual button boxes, or a combination of both within a single interface.
Expanded Functionality Beyond Racing
Beyond sim racing applications, the display supports Virtual Stream Deck functionality, enabling quick access to controls and shortcuts directly from the screen. It can also serve as a general-purpose secondary display for launching applications, monitoring chat, or running companion software such as the Fanatec App.
Flexible Mounting Options
The included Mounting Bracket Set allows the XENEON EDGE to be installed in a variety of configurations, including as a front-mounted ultrawide-style dashboard or a side-mounted display. It is designed for compatibility with the ClubSport GT Cockpit Accessory Mount and most aluminium profile rigs, supporting both portrait and landscape orientations for greater setup flexibility.
Robust Design for Direct Drive Systems
Constructed from black powder-coated steel, the mounting system is engineered to withstand the vibrations generated by high-torque direct drive wheel bases. A height-adjustable front mount enables precise positioning directly behind the steering wheel, placing the display between the wheel and main monitor to create a seamless dashboard layout.
Immersive Cockpit Integration
When mounted in portrait orientation, the XENEON EDGE can replicate the position of a real-world centre console, functioning as a highly customisable virtual button box. This level of flexibility allows users to tailor their cockpit setup for enhanced immersion and functionality across a wide range of racing simulations.
Pricing and Availability
The XENEON EDGE Mounting Bracket Set is now available at the Fanatec webshop for 39.95 EUR.