FiiO Launches K17 R2R Desktop DAC and Headphone Amplifier with Proprietary R2R Architecture

FiiO has officially launched the K17 R2R, a premium desktop DAC and headphone amplifier that combines the company's newly developed R2R PRO resistor array with modern streaming capabilities and a fully balanced amplifier design. Priced at US$1,250, the K17 R2R is aimed at audio enthusiasts seeking the characteristic warm, natural presentation of R2R DACs without sacrificing modern connectivity and functionality.
The K17 R2R builds on the standard K17 platform but replaces the delta-sigma DAC with FiiO's proprietary segmented R2R architecture. It also introduces natural wood side panels, available in imported white ash on the silver model and black walnut on the black model, giving the desktop unit a distinctive retro-inspired appearance.
Proprietary R2R PRO DAC Architecture
At the heart of the K17 R2R is FiiO's proprietary 24+5-bit segmented R2R PRO resistor array. The upper five bits utilise 31 thermometer-coded resistors to minimise the error accumulation found in conventional R2R ladder designs, resulting in lower distortion while retaining the smooth, natural sound signature associated with R2R DACs.
Fully Balanced Audio Circuit
The FiiO K17 R2R features a fully balanced signal path from the DAC stage through I/V conversion, low-pass filtering, and the headphone amplifier. Multiple low-noise Texas Instruments operational amplifiers are used throughout the analogue stages to deliver high dynamic range, reduced crosstalk, and improved overall audio performance.
Powerful Desktop Headphone Amplifier
A discrete Class AB headphone amplifier delivers up to 4000mW per channel through its balanced output, providing enough power to drive demanding over-ear and planar magnetic headphones. The unit is powered by a 35W low-noise linear power supply featuring a custom transformer and large-capacity filtering capacitors for stable operation.
31-Band Lossless PEQ with AUTO EQ
The FiiO K17 R2R includes a 31-band parametric equaliser that processes PCM audio without sample rate conversion. FiiO's AUTO EQ function automatically applies headphone compensation curves with a single click, while built-in presets for Pop, Jazz, and Classical provide additional listening options.
Comprehensive Connectivity and Streaming
Designed as an all-in-one desktop audio hub, the FiiO K17 R2R supports USB, Bluetooth, optical, coaxial, balanced and single-ended analogue inputs, as well as local playback from USB storage and NAS devices. It is also Roon Ready and supports AirPlay and QPlay streaming over Gigabit Ethernet or dual-band Wi-Fi. The XMOS XU316 USB processor supports up to 768kHz/32-bit PCM, DSD256, and full MQA decoding, while Bluetooth 5.1 supports LDAC, aptX Adaptive, and aptX HD codecs.
Premium Design with Modern Controls
The FiiO K17 R2R combines a CNC-machined aluminium chassis with natural wood side panels and features a 3.93-inch touchscreen alongside five physical control knobs for quick access to key functions. An aluminium infrared remote control is included, while the FiiO Control app enables remote management of playback, EQ settings, and NAS functionality.
Pricing and Availability
The FiiO K17 R2R DAC and headphone amplifier is available now with an MSRP of US$1,250. Now available on Aliexpress, coming soon at the FiiO Amazon Store.