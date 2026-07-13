FiiO Launches LL-3.5A Gaming Headphone Cable with Microphone for FT1, FT1 Pro, and JT7 Headphones

FiiO has introduced the new LL-3.5A Gaming Headphone Cable, a purpose-built replacement cable designed to transform compatible over-ear headphones into a more capable gaming headset. Designed for the FiiO FT1, FT1 Pro, and JT7 headphones, the cable integrates a high-quality omnidirectional microphone, making it an affordable upgrade for users who want to use their audiophile headphones for online gaming and voice communication.
The FiiO FT1 is a closed-back headphone aimed at music enthusiasts seeking detailed sound and strong passive noise isolation, while the FT1 Pro offers an open-back design for a wider, more natural soundstage. The FiiO JT7, meanwhile, is designed as a lightweight over-ear headphone suitable for everyday listening. With the LL-3.5A, owners of these headphones can enjoy both their audio performance and clear in-game communication without investing in a separate gaming headset.
Designed for Competitive Gaming
The LL-3.5A is specifically engineered for esports, combining reliable voice communication with high-quality audio transmission. It is compatible with FiiO headphones and selected third-party models that utilise dual 3.5mm TS connectors, allowing gamers to hear subtle in-game details while maintaining clear communication with teammates during competitive play.
High-Purity Silver-Plated OFC Conductors
Internally, the LL-3.5A features a four-strand cable constructed from high-purity silver-plated oxygen-free copper (OFC), with a total of 392 individual wire cores. This construction is designed to improve signal conductivity while preserving audio clarity, ensuring that users experience the full performance of their headphones whether gaming, listening to music, or watching content.
Clear Voice Capture with Integrated Microphone
A built-in omnidirectional microphone allows for hands-free voice chat across supported devices. The microphone is paired with a foam windscreen to minimise wind noise and reduce plosive sounds, resulting in clearer voice transmission for team communication, voice calls, and online meetings.
Extended Reach for Desktop Gaming
To accommodate desktop PC users, FiiO includes an extension cable with the LL-3.5A. The additional length provides greater flexibility for different gaming setups, helping eliminate cable length limitations when connecting to PCs positioned under or beside a desk.
Built for Long-Term Reliability
The FiiO LL-3.5A cable undergoes extensive quality assurance testing before leaving the factory. These include tensile strength, repeated swing, and voltage withstand tests to ensure long-term durability and resistance to everyday wear.
Pricing and Availability
The FiiO LL-3.5A Gaming Headphone Cable is available with an MSRP of US$19.90. To learn more about FiiO, visit the official website.