FILCO Introduces Majestouch 2S Metal SUS Mechanical Keyboard

Product Size: 445 x 282 x 57 mm

Product Weight: 4.4kg

Main key body colour: Asphalt, Sky Grey

Modifier key body colour: Asphalt, Sky Grey (alternate)

Letter colour: Celeste

LED colour: Purple, White

Layout: Japanese Kana, US ASCII

1.6 mm thick SUS430HL is used for the chassis and 2mm thick SUS304HL is used for the top plate providing excellent durability and stability. In addition, the FILCO logo is laser-engraved for a cool finish.The keycaps are made of durable PBT 2-tone molding. The top surface that forms the characters is also resin-molded making sure it won’t fade or chip away.The keyboard uses durable CHERRY MX Switches with switch options including Blue, Red, Brown, and Speed Silver.The MM BASE Kit is an optional leg component for the Majestouch 2S Metal SUS that allows users to elevate and tilt the keyboard.The FILCO Majestouch 2S Metal SUS is now available for pre-order at the FILCO Official Online Shop for ¥37,400 (approximately US$335) for the English and Japanese layouts. Shipping starts on October 12, 2021. The MM BASE Kit is available for pre-order for ¥2,750 (approximately US$24.50).