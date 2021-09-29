FILCO Introduces Majestouch 2S Metal SUS Mechanical Keyboard

Fifteen years since the release of the Majes Touch Metal keyboard, FILCO launches the Majestouch 2S Metal SUS mechanical keyboard equipped with modern technologies found in mechanical keyboards today. The launch of the Majestouch 2S Metal SUS mechanical keyboard is also in celebration of the brand's 30th year anniversary. The FILCO Majestouch 2S Metal SUS features a stainless-steel housing offering the most durable and stable structure youd ever find in a keyboard. The entire keyboard is installed on a thick 1.6mm stainless steel under case. It features an enlarged top plate made of 2mm-thick stainless steel which doubles as a wrist rest. The Majestouch 2S Metal SUS weighs a hefty 4.4 kilograms and has a dimension of 450mm x 260mm. It comes with a stainless steel handle on top and uses durable CHERRY MX switches. Switch options include CHERRY MX Red, Blue, Brown, and Speed Silver. The keyboard is available in Japanese and English layouts (US ASCII).
Stainless Steel Housing
1.6 mm thick SUS430HL is used for the chassis and 2mm thick SUS304HL is used for the top plate providing excellent durability and stability. In addition, the FILCO logo is laser-engraved for a cool finish.
Durable PBT 2-Tone Moulding
The keycaps are made of durable PBT 2-tone molding. The top surface that forms the characters is also resin-molded making sure it wont fade or chip away.
CHERRY MX Swiches
The keyboard uses durable CHERRY MX Switches with switch options including Blue, Red, Brown, and Speed Silver.
MM Base Kit (Sold Separately)
The MM BASE Kit is an optional leg component for the Majestouch 2S Metal SUS that allows users to elevate and tilt the keyboard.
Product Size: 445 x 282 x 57 mm
Product Weight: 4.4kg
Main key body colour: Asphalt, Sky Grey
Modifier key body colour: Asphalt, Sky Grey (alternate)
Letter colour: Celeste
LED colour: Purple, White
Layout: Japanese Kana, US ASCII
Pricing and Availability
The FILCO Majestouch 2S Metal SUS is now available for pre-order at the FILCO Official Online Shop for ¥37,400 (approximately US$335) for the English and Japanese layouts. Shipping starts on October 12, 2021. The MM BASE Kit is available for pre-order for ¥2,750 (approximately US$24.50).