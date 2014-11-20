Four New Models To Join The Philips Momentum Gaming Display Range

24M1N3200VA - M3000 series - scheduled for late December 2021 - MSRP of £229 inc. V.A.T.

24M1N3200VS - M3000 - late December 2021 - tbc

24M1N3200ZA - M3000 - late November 2021 -£219

27M1N5500ZA - M5000 - February 2022 - tbc

During last year, many users rediscovered the pleasure and fun of PC gaming, while understanding the need of a good fully-functional monitor that can live up to their expectations both in their new-found hobby and in console gaming.is expanding its premier flagshipportfolio to welcome new PC gaming monitors. Meet the latest Momentum models: the(24/60.5 cm),(24/60.5 cm) and(24/60.5 cm) from the new M3000 series and the 27M1N5500ZA (27/68.6 cm) from the M5000 series. The monitors come in sizes of 24 and 27, making them perfect for small desks and ideal for multi-monitor configurations.The Philips monitors M3000 series is designed to ensure an all-round performance for gamers. The models feature 3-side frameless screens combined with a new bold stand design with a metal texture for a minimalist look that matches any environment, set-ups, and does not even look out of place in a home office.The Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) ensures crisp visuals and the Ultra Wide-Color technology provides a wide range of colours for vivid pictures. The Philips 24M1N3200ZA features an IPS panel with wide viewing angles as well as colour accuracy, while the 24M1N3200VA and 24M1N3200VS feature VA panels for high-contrast images with wide viewing angles. While all of them allow tilting the screen, the Philips 24M1N3200VA and the 24M1N3200ZA also allow height adjustments, swivel and pivot for an ergonomic user experience.Gaming-focused features are just as good. All models in the M3000 series feature a 165 Hz refresh rate (using the HDMI and DisplayPort connectors) and a 1 ms (MPRT) fast response time for ultra-smooth, brilliant images. Adaptive-Sync delivers tear-free, stutter-free and fluid gaming while the low input lag reduces the time delay between devices to monitor. PC gamers will surely enjoy the advantage these models provide in any gameplay, to always have the upper hand at any moment.PC and console gamers who are searching for powerful speed and a minimalistic look with a twist can rest assured: the Philips Momentum M5000 is the answer to their requests. The 3-side frameless screen combines with a new dark chrome metal stand for minimalist set-ups that have personality. This Philips gaming series now delivers crystal-clear visuals with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), a full range of 1.07 billion colours, Ultra Wide-Color and SmartImage HDR. The Philips 27M1N5500ZA provides a comfortable and optimised visualisation also thanks to its 27 Nano IPS panel, resulting in crisp images with deep, super-high contrast levels. Gaming, web browsing and entertainment alike will be a pleasure for the eyes of its users.Smooth gameplay is ensured by a 165 Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms GtG fast response time for delivering ultra-smooth and brilliant images. Adaptive-Sync and low input lag work together for tear-free and shutter-free gaming. The Philips 27M1N5500ZA also features built-in stereo speakers for multimedia, an ergonomic stand and wide connectivity choices including a USB hub to meet day-to-day requests. This full package can really support PC gamers in playing, interacting, and livestreaming, but also in working and studying.The new M3000 and M5000 are welcoming their very first models in the line-up, but its just the beginning: more news will be announced in the near future for supporting more and more gamers.More information on these models and the rest of the Momentum gaming display lineup can be found at Philips.co.uk