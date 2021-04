Fractal Adds Ion Gold Series To PSU Lineup

Fractal Ion Gold Series Features

80PLUS Gold Efficiency rating for reduced noise and energy consumptionSupports the latest ATX 2.52 standard with improved start-up time and transient load responseDC-DC design for more precise electrical output and full compatibility with modern componentsPremium Japanese 105°C capacitor(s) on the primary side for superior reliability and durabilityFully modular design for reduced clutter and maximum ease of installationEquipped with a large temperature-controlled Fractal Design Dynamic 140 mm fan, custom-tailored for power supply use with an exceptionally low minimum speedCompact 150 mm depth allows for installation in compact cases or provides additional cable management room in larger casesLong 7-year warranty and a full electrical protection suite provides peace of mindFractal Ion Gold 550W 80 PLUS Gold: US$79.99 / £68.99Fractal Ion Gold 650W 80 PLUS Gold: US$89.99 / £77.99Fractal Ion Gold 750W 80 PLUS Gold: US$99.99 / £86.99Fractal Ion Gold 850W 80 PLUS Gold: US$109.99 / £94.99Fractal did not reveal information regarding availability as of this writing. To learn more about the new Ion Gold Series ATX power supplies, please visit Fractal