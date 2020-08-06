Fractal Adds Ion Gold Series To PSU Lineup

Fractal adds the Ion Gold Series to its power supply line-up consisting of 550W, 650W, 750W, and 850W models. Tailored specifically for anyone looking for a high-quality power supply at a competitive price, the Fractal Ion Gold comes packed with capability. Boasting a baseline 80PLUS Gold Efficiency rating, the Fractal Ion Gold Series features great electrical performance and a quiet operation in an attractive design. It is fully modular and just 150mm deep for reduced clutter and easy installation. It also comes with a 7-year warranty and a full electrical protection suite for peace of mind.
The Fractal Ion Gold ATX is a line of attractively priced high-quality power supplies featuring great electrical performance, quiet operation with a big 140mm Dynamic series fan, and an appealing design.
Fractal Ion Gold Series Features80PLUS Gold Efficiency rating for reduced noise and energy consumption
Supports the latest ATX 2.52 standard with improved start-up time and transient load response
DC-DC design for more precise electrical output and full compatibility with modern components
Premium Japanese 105°C capacitor(s) on the primary side for superior reliability and durability
Fully modular design for reduced clutter and maximum ease of installation
Equipped with a large temperature-controlled Fractal Design Dynamic 140 mm fan, custom-tailored for power supply use with an exceptionally low minimum speed
Compact 150 mm depth allows for installation in compact cases or provides additional cable management room in larger cases
Long 7-year warranty and a full electrical protection suite provides peace of mind
MSRP
Fractal Ion Gold 550W 80 PLUS Gold: US$79.99 / £68.99
Fractal Ion Gold 650W 80 PLUS Gold: US$89.99 / £77.99
Fractal Ion Gold 750W 80 PLUS Gold: US$99.99 / £86.99
Fractal Ion Gold 850W 80 PLUS Gold: US$109.99 / £94.99
Fractal did not reveal information regarding availability as of this writing. To learn more about the new Ion Gold Series ATX power supplies, please visit Fractal.