Fractal Anode Bronze PSU and UltraFlex Cables Launched

Fractal Anode Bronze

Fractal UltraFlex DC Cables

Available in 550W, 650W, and 750W models, the Fractal Anode Bronze offers solid and sturdy power for any discerning PC building. The semi-modular cables offer easier installation and less clutter, while the 5-year warranty ensures value over time. Other features include an efficient DC-DC design and modern ATX 2.52 standard along with an 80PLUS® Bronze efficiency rating  making the Anode Bronze a great choice for both reliability and ease of use.80 PLUS Bronze efficiency ensures high reliabilitySemi-modular cables for easier installation and less clutterEfficient DC-DC design and modern ATX 2.52 standard offer tight timing limits5-year warranty ensures value over timeThe Fractal UltraFlex DC cables enable effortless cable-routing as they twist and bend to fit your installation  not fight it. Fully compatible with all PSUs from Ion Gold, Ion+, Ion SFX or Anode Bronze with unoccupied 6- or 8-pin sockets.UltraFlex DC cables that enable effortless cable-routingFully compatible with any Ion Gold, Ion+, Ion SFX or Anode Bronze PSU with unoccupied [6- or 8-pin] socketsAvailable as SATA. PCI-E and ATX12VFor more information, please visit the product page links below.