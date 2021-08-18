Fractal Anode Bronze PSU and UltraFlex Cables Launched

Fractal expands its power supply lineup with the entry-level Anode Bronze PSUs along with a selection of UltraFlex DC cables for Fractal's modular PSUs. The Fractal UltraFlex DC cables are compatible with the Ion Gold, Ion+, Ion SFX, and Anode Bronze Series PSUs.
Fractal Anode Bronze
Available in 550W, 650W, and 750W models, the Fractal Anode Bronze offers solid and sturdy power for any discerning PC building. The semi-modular cables offer easier installation and less clutter, while the 5-year warranty ensures value over time. Other features include an efficient DC-DC design and modern ATX 2.52 standard along with an 80PLUS® Bronze efficiency rating making the Anode Bronze a great choice for both reliability and ease of use.
Features
80 PLUS Bronze efficiency ensures high reliability
Semi-modular cables for easier installation and less clutter
Efficient DC-DC design and modern ATX 2.52 standard offer tight timing limits
5-year warranty ensures value over time
Fractal UltraFlex DC Cables
The Fractal UltraFlex DC cables enable effortless cable-routing as they twist and bend to fit your installation not fight it. Fully compatible with all PSUs from Ion Gold, Ion+, Ion SFX or Anode Bronze with unoccupied 6- or 8-pin sockets.
Features
UltraFlex DC cables that enable effortless cable-routing
Fully compatible with any Ion Gold, Ion+, Ion SFX or Anode Bronze PSU with unoccupied [6- or 8-pin] sockets
Available as SATA. PCI-E and ATX12V
For more information, please visit the product page links below.
Fractal Anode Bronze 550W
Fractal Anode Bronze 650W
Fractal Anode Bronze 750W
Fractal UltraFlex ATX12V 4+4 pin modular cable
Fractal UltraFlex PCI-E 6+2 pin x2 modular cable
Fractal UltraFlex SATA x4 modular cable