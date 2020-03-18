Fractal Design and ASRock Presents Meshify C TG Phantom Gaming Edition Case

Fractal Design and ASRock collaborate to create a Phantom Gaming Alliance-themed Meshify C chassis. The Fractal Meshify C TG Phantom Gaming Edition comes with a tempered glass side panel with the Phantom Gaming design and the front panel comes with a Phantom Gaming logo plate. The case comes with an included red-coloured dust filter for the top panel. The chassis also comes equipped with two Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 cooling fans pre-installed in the chassis offering excellent airflow and an outstanding life expectancy of more than 100,000 hours.
Like the standard Meshify C chassis model, the Meshify C TG Phantom Gaming Edition is designed with high airflow in mind. It supports up to 360mm radiators in the front and up to 240mm radiators on top. The chassis can support up to seven 120mm cooling fans offering superb cooling with its mesh front panel offering exceptional intake airflow.
Key FeaturesStreamlined high-airflow design
The performance and capacity of a larger tower in a remarkably compact mid-tower size
Newly designed angular mesh front panel maximizes air intake
Tinted tempered glass side panel for a clean looking exterior with full interior visibility
Distinctive new styling with stealthy black-on-black aesthetic
Flexible storage options with room for up to 5 drives
Sturdy steel drive trays with vibration-dampening rubber grommets cushion hard drives for smooth, quiet, and reliable operation
Two pre-installed Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 120mm fans deliver optimum airflow with minimal noise
Open interior layout creates an unobstructed airflow path from front intake to the rear exhaust
Easy-to-clean filters on the front, top, and base with full PSU coverage and convenient front access
Full-length power supply shroud conceals drive cage and excess cabling for unrestricted airflow and a clean looking interior
Up to 35mm of space behind the motherboard plate with grommeted pass-through for clean cable routing
Specifications
Model: Meshify C Blackout TG Dark Tint Phantom Gaming Edition
Package Contents: Chassis, User Manual, Accessory Box, 2x Top Filters (1x Black, 1x Red)
3.5/2.5 drives: 2x
Dedicated 2.5 drive slots: 3x
Expansion Slots: 7
Dust Filters: Bottom fan + PSU, Front fans, Top fans
Front Radiator Support: 120/240/360mm, 140/280mm
Top Radiator Support: 120/240mm
Rear Radiator Support: 120mm
Max PSU Length: 175mm
Max Graphics Card Length: 315mm
Max CPU Cooler Height: 172mm
Case Dimensions (LxWxH): 395x212x440mm
Net Weight: 6.5 kgs
Package Weight: 7.9 kgs
Pricing and Availability
The Fractal Design Meshify C Blackout TG Dark Tint Phantom Gaming Edition is now available at partner resellers worldwide.
Now available in Australia at Mwave and Scorptec Computers for AUS$189.99.
Now available in Japan at Kakaku for ¥14,850