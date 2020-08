Fractal Design and ASRock Presents Meshify C TG Phantom Gaming Edition Case

Key Features

Model: Meshify C Blackout TG Dark Tint Phantom Gaming Edition

Package Contents: Chassis, User Manual, Accessory Box, 2x Top Filters (1x Black, 1x Red)

3.5/2.5 drives: 2x

Dedicated 2.5 drive slots: 3x

Expansion Slots: 7

Dust Filters: Bottom fan + PSU, Front fans, Top fans

Front Radiator Support: 120/240/360mm, 140/280mm

Top Radiator Support: 120/240mm

Rear Radiator Support: 120mm

Max PSU Length: 175mm

Max Graphics Card Length: 315mm

Max CPU Cooler Height: 172mm

Case Dimensions (LxWxH): 395x212x440mm

Net Weight: 6.5 kgs

Package Weight: 7.9 kgs

Streamlined high-airflow designThe performance and capacity of a larger tower in a remarkably compact mid-tower sizeNewly designed angular mesh front panel maximizes air intakeTinted tempered glass side panel for a clean looking exterior with full interior visibilityDistinctive new styling with stealthy black-on-black aestheticFlexible storage options with room for up to 5 drivesSturdy steel drive trays with vibration-dampening rubber grommets cushion hard drives for smooth, quiet, and reliable operationTwo pre-installed Fractal Design Dynamic X2 GP-12 120mm fans deliver optimum airflow with minimal noiseOpen interior layout creates an unobstructed airflow path from front intake to the rear exhaustEasy-to-clean filters on the front, top, and base with full PSU coverage and convenient front accessFull-length power supply shroud conceals drive cage and excess cabling for unrestricted airflow and a clean looking interiorUp to 35mm of space behind the motherboard plate with grommeted pass-through for clean cable routing