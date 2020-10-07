Fractal Design Fans Evolve With The Aspect Series
Fractal Design are advancing their cooling capabilities yet again this week with the announcement of the Aspect fan series. Building on the popular Dynamic and Prisma series, Aspect fans incorporate new features which improve both their aesthetics and overall cooling performance. Plus, they're available in a range of sizes, frame colours, and with or without RGB lighting.
Aspect fans arrive in standard 120x120x25mm and 140x140x25mm form factors for wide chassis and radiator compatibility, with PWM or standard 3-pin connector styles, and either black or white frames with or without RGB lighting. The lighting itself consists of six addressable RGB LEDs integrated into the central blade hub, and is compatible with major control standards including ASUS AURA, Gigabytes Fusion and MSI Mystic Light.
The aerodynamic stator struts are thin and subtly curved, profiled to reduce turbulence and hence noise. Fractal's Trip Wire technology meanwhile serves to improve blade efficiency by introducing what they're calling a 'micro-turbulent layer', likely reducing overall drag. And in a further nod to efficiency and long-term durability the series utilises rifle rather than more common sleeve bearings.
One additional defining aspect of the Aspect series is the chaining feature. Fans can be daisy-chained so that only the first fan in the array needs to be connected to fan and RGB headers on the motherboard, helping to reduce clutter and make cable management easier.
Fractal Design Aspect series fans start from £9.99 inc. V.A.T. and are also available in 3-fan packs. More information can be found at the product page.
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« PATRIOT SUPESONIC PRIME USB 3.2 Flash Drive Offers Up To 600MB/s · Fractal Design Fans Evolve With The Aspect Series · NETGEAR Makes An Addition To The Insight Managed WiFi 6 Access Point Range »