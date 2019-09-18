Fractal Design Introduces Celsius+ Series of AIO Coolers

Fractal Design introduces the new and improved Celsius+ Series of all-in-one liquid CPU coolers featuring an ARGB-accented pump face, redesigned block, and an integrated PWM fan hub with ARGB support on the radiator. The Celsius+ sports braided tubing and cables wherein the pump and ARGB cables are sleeved into one cable for neater cabling. The Celsius+ also comes with auto and PWM modes offering dynamically optimized performance with full customization for user fine-tuning. The Fractal Design Celsius+ coolers come in six models: three radiator sizes (240mm, 280mm, and 360mm) and two fan model options (Dynamic X2 or Prisma ARGB fans pre-installed).
Fractal Design Celsius+ Features- Tinted glass pump face with backlit logo and ARGB LED effects  
- Smart auto control mode dynamically adjusts fan and pump speeds for the ideal balance of silence and cooling performance 
- Twist the pump face to change from auto to PWM mode for full user control 
- ARGB-enabled PWM hub places all fan connections directly on the radiator for a clutter-free installation 
- Sleeved tubing with concealed wiring connects power and ARGB for the entire system at the pump 
- ASUS Aura Sync, Gigabyte Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, Razer Chroma and ASRock Polychrome Sync support 
- Pre-applied thermal paste guarantees optimal application with even coverage 
- Low-permeability rubber tubing with nylon braided sleeves for extra durability and an added touch of style 
- Articulating elbow fittings make tubes easier to route while reducing tension on the pump 
Pricing
Fractal Design Celsius+ S24 Dynamic: $129.99 USD / £119.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S24 Prisma: $149.99 USD / £137.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Dynamic: $149.99 USD / £137.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Prisma: $169.99 USD / £155.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Dynamic: $169.99 USD / £155.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Prisma: $199.99 USD / £183.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S24 Dynamic: $129.99 USD / £119.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S24 Prisma: $149.99 USD / £137.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Dynamic: $149.99 USD / £137.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S28 Prisma: $169.99 USD / £155.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Dynamic: $169.99 USD / £155.99
Fractal Design Celsius+ S36 Prisma: $199.99 USD / £183.99
Now available at Scan Computers in the United Kingdom. Learn more about the new Fractal Design Celsius+ Series at the Fractal Design website.