Fractal Design Introduces Define 7 Compact Cases

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅03.06.2020 13:22:18
Press Release



The new Fractal Design Define 7 Compact takes the strongest features of the contemporary 7 Series design and places them in a conveniently compact frame. The versatile open layout of the Define 7 Compact allows you to maximize the potential of the small footprint with full-size ATX hardware to meet your exact needs. Interchangeable top covers allow you to switch between solid steel for full noise suppression or a ventilated cover for extra cooling.


From left to right: Define 7 Compact, Define 7 and Define 7 XL


The top framework is fully removable for unprecedented ease of access to interior components, and five front ports (including one USB Type-C) means you dont sacrifice expandability for the small footprint. Add to that the numerous enhancements to every aspect of the component and cooling support, and its clear to see the Define 7 Compact has you well covered.



Define 7 Compact Key Features

- Compact yet spacious interior accommodates ATX, mATX and mITX motherboards
- Room for GPUs up to 360 mm with a 240 mm radiator in the top, or up to 360/280 mm front radiators with GPUs under 305 mm
- Support for two 2.5/3.5 drives plus up to four 2.5 drives (two 2.5 brackets included)
- Top panel effortlessly swaps from solid steel to filtered ventilation
- New removable top panel design opens up to fully expose the case interior for effortless installation and cable routing

Pricing and Availability
The Fractal Design Define 7 Compact Series cases are offered in three distinct models with a description below:
Define 7 Compact (solid side panel): US$99.99 MSRP
Define 7 Compact Light Tempered Glass (tempered glass side panel): US$109.99 MSRP
Define 7 Compact Dark Tempered Glass (dark tempered glass side panel): US$109.99 MSRP

The Fractal Design Define 7 Compact cases are now available at Scan Computers with the Define 7 Compact at £91.99, and the Define 7 Compact Light Tempered Glass and Define 7 Compact Dark Tempered Glass both at £99.98.

Assigned tags:
Fractal Design, Chassis, Case
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« CORSAIR Adds DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB White Edition Memory Kits · Fractal Design Introduces Define 7 Compact Cases