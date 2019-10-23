Fractal Design Introduces Define 7 Compact Cases

The new Fractal Design Define 7 Compact takes the strongest features of the contemporary 7 Series design and places them in a conveniently compact frame. The versatile open layout of the Define 7 Compact allows you to maximize the potential of the small footprint with full-size ATX hardware to meet your exact needs. Interchangeable top covers allow you to switch between solid steel for full noise suppression or a ventilated cover for extra cooling.
The top framework is fully removable for unprecedented ease of access to interior components, and five front ports (including one USB Type-C) means you dont sacrifice expandability for the small footprint. Add to that the numerous enhancements to every aspect of the component and cooling support, and its clear to see the Define 7 Compact has you well covered.
Define 7 Compact Key Features- Compact yet spacious interior accommodates ATX, mATX and mITX motherboards
- Room for GPUs up to 360 mm with a 240 mm radiator in the top, or up to 360/280 mm front radiators with GPUs under 305 mm
- Support for two 2.5/3.5 drives plus up to four 2.5 drives (two 2.5 brackets included)
- Top panel effortlessly swaps from solid steel to filtered ventilation
- New removable top panel design opens up to fully expose the case interior for effortless installation and cable routing
Pricing and Availability
The Fractal Design Define 7 Compact Series cases are offered in three distinct models with a description below:
Define 7 Compact (solid side panel): US$99.99 MSRP
Define 7 Compact Light Tempered Glass (tempered glass side panel): US$109.99 MSRP
Define 7 Compact Dark Tempered Glass (dark tempered glass side panel): US$109.99 MSRP
The Fractal Design Define 7 Compact cases are now available at Scan Computers with the Define 7 Compact at £91.99, and the Define 7 Compact Light Tempered Glass and Define 7 Compact Dark Tempered Glass both at £99.98.