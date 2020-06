Fractal Design Introduces Define 7 Compact Cases

From left to right: Define 7 Compact, Define 7 and Define 7 XL

Define 7 Compact Key Features

- Compact yet spacious interior accommodates ATX, mATX and mITX motherboards- Room for GPUs up to 360 mm with a 240 mm radiator in the top, or up to 360/280 mm front radiators with GPUs under 305 mm- Support for two 2.5”/3.5” drives plus up to four 2.5” drives (two 2.5” brackets included)- Top panel effortlessly swaps from solid steel to filtered ventilation- New removable top panel design opens up to fully expose the case interior for effortless installation and cable routingThe Fractal Design Define 7 Compact Series cases are offered in three distinct models with a description below: Define 7 Compact (solid side panel): US$99.99 MSRP Define 7 Compact Light Tempered Glass (tempered glass side panel): US$109.99 MSRP Define 7 Compact Dark Tempered Glass (dark tempered glass side panel): US$109.99 MSRPThe Fractal Design Define 7 Compact cases are now available at Scan Computers with the Define 7 Compact at £91.99, and the Define 7 Compact Light Tempered Glass and Define 7 Compact Dark Tempered Glass both at £99.98.