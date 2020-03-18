Fractal Design Introduces Define 7 Compact White Edition Cases

By popular demand, Fractal Design introduces a white version of the Define 7 Compact chassis. Available in solid side panel and tempered glass side panel models, the Fractal Design Define 7 Compact White edition chassis delivers a matching white coloured chassis to white themed PC builds.
The Fractal Design Define 7 Compact supports a full-sized ATX motherboard in a smaller footprint. It features an interchangeable top cover the allows builders to switch between a solid steel top panel for full noise suppression or a ventilated cover for added cooling. The top framework of the Define 7 Compact is fully removable to provide easy access to the interior making PC building easier. The front I/O consists of five ports including a USB-C port.
Fractal Design Define 7 Compact White Tempered Glass Light (left), Fractal Design Define 7 Compact White (right)
To learn more, please visit the following product page links below:
Fractal Design Define 7 Compact White
Fractal Design Define 7 Compact White Tempered Glass Light
Source: Fractal Design