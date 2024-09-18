Fractal Design Introduces Epoch

Motherboard Compatibility:- ATX / mATX / Mini-ITX

Power supply type:- ATX



Case Dimensions (LxWxH):- 447 x 215 x 469 mm

Case dimensions w/o feet/protrusions/screws:- 443.3 x 215 x 455.3 mm

Net weight:- 7.69 kg (Solid), 7.81 kg (TG), 7.86 kg (RGB)



PSU max length:

- 1 HDD tray: 255 mm max

- 2 HDD tray: 155 mm max



GPU max length:- Up to 372 mm with front fan mounted or up to 345 mm with front-mounted radiator

CPU cooler max height:- 170 mm



Front radiator:- Up to 280/360 mm

Top radiator:- Up to 240 mm

Rear radiator:- 1x 120 mm

Bottom radiator:- N/A



3.5"/2.5" drive mounts:- 3 (2 included)

Dedicated 2.5" drive mounts:- 2

5.25 drive mounts: N/A



Expansion slots:- 7

Front interface:- 1x USB Type-C 20 Gbps 2x USB Type-A 5 Gbps 1x Audio/Mic Combo Jack



Total fan mounts:- 6 x 120 mm or 4 x 140 mm

Front fan:-3 x 120/2x 140 mm (3 x 120 mm Momentum fans included)

Top fan:- 2 x 120/140 mm

Rear fan:- 1 x 120 mm

Bottom fan:- N/A



Dust filters:- PSU

Cable routing space:- 30 mm

Cable routing grommets:- Yes

Fixed straps:- Yes, hook and loop

Tool-less access:- Side panels, front panel, top panel

Captive thumbscrews:- HDD brackets, SSD brackets, Side panels, PSU bracket

Left side panel:- Steel (Solid version), Tempered Glass (TG & RGB)

Right side panel:- Steel

The Epoch visually sets itself apart in a era of aggressive styling oriented towards a younger gaming audience by displaying soft, understated lines. A mesh front equipped with three Momentum 120mm enhances air flow for high-end components while a similar mesh top panel serves as a primary exhaust. The left-most side panel can be tempered glass, for a clear view of system internals, or a black solid panel option is available if a more professional or understated look is preferred.GPUs of up to 372mm can be accommodated inside the Epoch, as can ATX PSUs up to 255mm; a shroud obscures the PSU and HDD rails from the outside looking in. Cables can be routed behind the motherboard tray where there is as much as 30mm of clearance, with hook-and-loop and cable tie cable management emplacements sprinkled liberally throughout.In total there are six 120mm fan mount positions or optionally four 140mm fan (not included) positions. In theory this will also mean support for up-to 280mm/360mm radiators in the front and 240mm in the roof; restricted clearance will mean however that support for every radiator and cooler model isn't guaranteed.Final touches include a 20Gbps USB Type-C front panel connector, easy-pull panels for toolless access, and a laser-etched aluminium badge on the case front. The Epoch is available in Black or White, with or without tempered glass side panel, and optionally with three 120mm Momentum 12 RGB fans rather than three non-RGB equivalents.At the time of writing Fractal Design's Epoch has a UK street price starting from £99.98 (inc. V.A.T.) for standard solid and tempered glass side panel models, rising to (£119.99 inc. V.A.T.) for models with three of Fractal's 120mm Momentum RGB fans . It is preliminarily available from SCAN.co.uk For more information on the Fractal Design Epoch visit the product page