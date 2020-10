Fractal Design Introduces Flex B-20 Vertical GPU Riser Bracket

Fractal Design Flex B-20 Features

Fits ATX cases with bridgeless expansion slot covers (no bars between slots), such as the Define 7, the Define 7 XL and many others.Supports full-length GPUs with single or dual-slot brackets and coolers of any size.Places the GPU away from the side panel.Mounts easily with included captive thumbscrews.Full PCIe 3.0 x16 support offering uncompromised performance.Heavy-duty double-sided wiring delivers up to 3x the power of traditional riser cables (auxiliary power connections are recommended for devices over 40W TDP).The Fractal Design Flex B-20 PCIe 3.0 x16 Vertical Riser Bracket is now available for pre-order at Scan Computers for 44.99. Item is due on October 15, 2020.