Fractal Design Introduces Flex B-20 Vertical GPU Riser Bracket

Fractal Design introduces the Flex B-20 graphics card vertical mounting bracket for ATX cases like the Fractal Design Define 7 and Define 7 XL. The Flex B-20 supports full-length graphics cards with single or dual-slot brackets and coolers of any size. The Flex B-20 uses heavy-duty double-sided wiring that delivers up to 3X the power of regular riser cables. This ensures stable and reliable power delivery even with power-hungry high-end graphics cards. The bracket features full PCIe 3.0 x16 support for a wide range of compatibility. The Flex B-20 has an easy mounting mechanism that only uses the included captive thumbscrews.
Fractal Design Flex B-20 FeaturesFits ATX cases with bridgeless expansion slot covers (no bars between slots), such as the Define 7, the Define 7 XL and many others.
Supports full-length GPUs with single or dual-slot brackets and coolers of any size.
Places the GPU away from the side panel.
Mounts easily with included captive thumbscrews.
Full PCIe 3.0 x16 support offering uncompromised performance.
Heavy-duty double-sided wiring delivers up to 3x the power of traditional riser cables (auxiliary power connections are recommended for devices over 40W TDP).
Pricing and Availability
The Fractal Design Flex B-20 PCIe 3.0 x16 Vertical Riser Bracket is now available for pre-order at Scan Computers for £44.99. Item is due on October 15, 2020.