Fractal Design Launches Meshify 2 and Meshify 2 XL Cases

Fractal Design launches the improved Meshify 2 mid-tower and Meshify 2 XL full-tower cases, a range of high-performance cases with a bold, stealth-inspired aesthetic. The striking exterior features bolt-free, flush tempered glass, a fully removable top granting excellent interior access, and a redesigned front with USB-C, hinged mesh panel and removable nylon filter. The flexible dual-layout interior supports large storage arrays and multi-radiator setups that make cooling a breeze.
The Fractal Design Meshify 2 XL version supports up to SSI-EEB motherboards, multiple radiators, and up to 23 storage devices. The Meshify 2 XL also features a movable wall for enhanced flexibility, a fully removable top panel for easy access to the interior, a front nylon filter that can be removed for better airflow.
Meshify 2 and Meshify 2 XL FeaturesIconic angular mesh design provides filtered airflow with a bold, stealth-inspired aesthetic
Spacious and extensively adaptable dual-layout interior
New chassis design that opens up to fully expose the case interior on three sides for totally unhindered installation and cable routing
New front nylon filter that can be removed for increased airflow
New front panel design with hinged removable mesh filter and tether-free bezel for easier access to front fan mounts
The Fractal Design Meshify 2 and Meshify 2 XL are now available worldwide at partner resellers including Scan Computers. See variants, pricing, and product links below.
Fractal Design Meshify 2: £119.99
Fractal Design Meshify 2 Clear Tempered Glass: £128.99
Fractal Design Meshify 2 Dark Tempered Glass: £128.99
Fractal Design Meshify 2 Light Tempered Glass: £128.99
Fractal Design Meshify 2 XL Dark Tempered Glass: £165.98
Fractal Design Meshify 2 XL Light Tempered Glass: £165.98
Source: Fractal Design