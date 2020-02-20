Fractal Design Universal Multibracket Shipping This July

Fractal Designs Universal Multibracket that is included in the Fractal Define 7 and Define 7 XL cases will be sold separately and starts shipping this July 2020. Fractal will be selling the Universal Bracket  Type A in a 2-pack package. The bracket converts a standard 120mm fan slot to an HDD, SSD, or pump mount to increase your cases hardware capacity and expand installation options. The Fractal Design Universal Bracket fits into any standard 105mm x 105mm screw hole and is compatible with almost any brand/model desktop chassis with 120mm fan support.

The Universal Bracket can be mounted vertically or horizontally and supports 3.5 HDDs and 2.5 SSDs/HDDs. It is also the perfect solution for cases lacking in custom liquid cooling support for pumps and reservoirs. The Fractal Universal Bracket comes with the necessary screws for HDD/SSD installation along with HDD dampers.



Package Content
Multibracket: 2x
6-32 Screws for 3.5 Drive: 8x
6-32 Screws for fastening: 8x
M3 Screws for 2.5 drive: 8x
HDD Dampers: 8x


Pricing and Availability
The Fractal Design Universal Multibracket  Type A (2-pack) is now available for pre-order at partner resellers worldwide, shipping starts this July 2020. Now available for pre-order at Scan Computers for £9.29 and Newegg for $14.99.

Learn more about the Universal Multibracket  Type A (2-pack) at Fractal-Design.com.

