Fractal Design Universal Multibracket Shipping This July

Fractal Designs Universal Multibracket that is included in the Fractal Define 7 and Define 7 XL cases will be sold separately and starts shipping this July 2020. Fractal will be selling the Universal Bracket Type A in a 2-pack package. The bracket converts a standard 120mm fan slot to an HDD, SSD, or pump mount to increase your cases hardware capacity and expand installation options. The Fractal Design Universal Bracket fits into any standard 105mm x 105mm screw hole and is compatible with almost any brand/model desktop chassis with 120mm fan support.
The Universal Bracket can be mounted vertically or horizontally and supports 3.5 HDDs and 2.5 SSDs/HDDs. It is also the perfect solution for cases lacking in custom liquid cooling support for pumps and reservoirs. The Fractal Universal Bracket comes with the necessary screws for HDD/SSD installation along with HDD dampers.
Package Content
Multibracket: 2x
6-32 Screws for 3.5 Drive: 8x
6-32 Screws for fastening: 8x
M3 Screws for 2.5 drive: 8x
HDD Dampers: 8x
Pricing and Availability
The Fractal Design Universal Multibracket Type A (2-pack) is now available for pre-order at partner resellers worldwide, shipping starts this July 2020. Now available for pre-order at Scan Computers for £9.29 and Newegg for $14.99.
Learn more about the Universal Multibracket Type A (2-pack) at Fractal-Design.com.