Fractal Introduces Torrent Chassis, Dynamic 180 and Prisma 180 Fans, and Ion+ 2 Platinum 860W PSU

Fractal today launches a trio of new products the Fractal Torrent high-airflow chassis, Dynamic 180 and Prisma 180 cooling fans, and the Fractal Ion+ 2 Platinum 860W power supply.
Fractal Torrent Chassis
The Fractal Torrent is a brand-new high-airflow chassis with five pre-installed cooling fans to deliver excellent cooling and airflow out of the box. The Fractal Torrent comes with either two 180mm fans, either the new Fractal Dynamic 1800 or Fractal Prisma 180 fans, along with three Dynamic 140 or Prisma 140 RGB fans. For RGB lighting enthusiasts, the Fractal Torrent with Prisma 180/140 RGB fans offers the best RGB illumination.
The Fractal Torrent chassis features a unique front open grille panel thats optimized for airflow. The Torrents rear is littered with ventilation holes to maximize exhaust. The three 140mm fans are pre-installed at the bottom and the PSU bay is located on the top portion of the interior.
Fractal Torrent Chassis Features
- Open grille and 180 mm front fans optimized for maximum air intake
- Newly developed 180 x 38 mm Dynamic X2 PWM or Prisma AL PWM ARGB fans (in the RGB version) leverage power, size, and thickness for massive air-moving capacity
- Includes five PWM fans (three 140 mm and two 180 mm) for balancing performance, cooling, and noise
- New layout with expansive base intakes and extra-large bottom fan support offers exceptional GPU cooling
- Optional front and bottom nylon filters included, allowing the user to prioritize between dust filtering or even higher airflow
- Streamlined open interior provides plenty of breathing room for components and maximizes performance potential for both air and water cooling
- Comes with the new Nexus 9P Slim PWM fan hub pre-installed
- Fans and LED lights fully controllable through motherboards supporting addressable RGB (3-pin 5V header)
- GPU support bracket that helps your GPU stay level (user assembled, instructions included)
- Comes with external cable straps for tidying up behind your computer
The Fractal Torrent chassis is available in six variants Black RGB TG Light Tint, Black TG Light Tint, Black TG Dark Tint, Gray TG Light Tint, White TG Clear Tint, and Black Solid.
Fractal Dynamic 180 and Prisma 180 Fans
The 180 mm Dynamic/Prisma fans that drive the Torrent are also available separately, expanding options for owners of other cases as well as Torrent users set on maxing out their new case by running four 180 mm fans.
For more information, see Dynamic 180 and Prisma 180
Fractal Ion+ 2 Platinum
Also worth mentioning on the topic of new releases: the much appreciated PSU Ion Platinum receives a welcome update with its new incarnation Ion+ 2 Platinum. The update adds ATX 2.52 support to an already long list of benefits like whisper-quiet operation, enhanced cable flexibility, and superior output quality. Among other noteworthy improvements: the inclusion of two 8-Pin ATX12/EPS across the whole family, and internal upgrades like more strict over-current protection.
For more information, see Fractal Ion+ 2 Platinum 860W power supply.