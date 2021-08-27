Fractal Launches Mini and Nano Models for the Meshify 2 and Define 7 Cases

Fractal announces four new streamlined cases today, adding the Mini and Nano form factors of the Fractal Meshify 2 and Fractal Define 7 series cases. All four cases feature the same recognizable exterior design expression as their larger counterpart but in a smaller form factor that also offer generous compatibility, accessibility, and flexibility.
Fractal Meshify 2 Mini
The Fractal Meshify 2 Mini offers an excellent combination of airflow and flexibility, in a form factor optimized for mATX. The bold yet refined exterior design, with its asymmetric angular mesh front, is complemented by a flush TG panel and a fully removable top. Its accessible and intuitive interior layout makes it easy and enjoyable to build a stylish, airflow-centric system.
Fractal Define 7 Mini
The Fractal Define 7 Mini offers the same stylish appeal and many of the life-improving features of its larger siblings, in a condensed form factor. Its compact yet spacious interior can accommodate mATX and Mini ITX motherboards for a sleek and streamlined system. Additionally, like all four new Mini and Nano cases, it offers the option to house a GPU up to 331 mm with a 240 mm radiator in the top.
Fractal Meshify 2 Nano
The Fractal Meshify 2 Nano offers ITX form-factor enthusiasts plenty of scope for creative builds through excellent radiator support for its size and the ability to accommodate a GPU of up to 331 mm. It also features a fully removable top, bolt-free side panels, and a removable front mesh to make building and cable routing easy and enjoyable. The flexible design and angular asymmetry are complemented by a flush TG panel to showcase internal components.
Fractal Define 7 Nano
The Fractal Define 7 Nano redefines precision, bringing clean design and a host of features from its larger siblings to a minimized form factor. The compact yet spacious interior can accommodate all Mini ITX and Mini-DTX motherboards. Like all four new Mini and Nano cases, theres even room for a GPU up to 306 mm when mounting a 25 mm thick front fan, making Define 7 Nano a highly compatible case for its streamlined format.
Pricing and Availability
Both Meshify 2 & Define 7 Mini & Nano are out now. For more information, please visit the links below.
