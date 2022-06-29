Fractal Launches Torrent White Family of Cases



Fractal Torrent White RGB



Fractal Torrent White

Introducing a brand new look for the Torrent series

Each form factor in the series is now available in a whiteout version, with newly white structural components and low-contrast details for a sleek monochromatic look. The whiteout version also includes new white RGB Prisma PWM fans for an ambient feel which harmonizes with the rest of the case.



Torrent series is a family of high-performance PC cases devoted entirely to providing the highest possible airflow out of the box. The dedication of our designers is evident in everything from component choices to streamlined design inside and out, and the result is a series of cases that go further than any of our previous cases in the pursuit of ultimate airflow.



The refreshed look is available today for all Torrent series form factors.