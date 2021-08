Fractal Lumen Delivers Colour-Coordinated Liquid Cooling

Check out our review of the Fractal Lumen S28 RGB AIO Liquid Cooler.





A stealthy and illuminated look, controlled from your motherboard RGB UISix ARGB LEDs are yours to command via your motherboard or controllerThe removable top can be turned at 90-degree intervals for a horizontal logotypePre-applied thermal paste ensures an easy installationSupports the most common sockets for both Intel and AMDAspect fans for low turbulence and chaining supportArticulating elbow fittings make tubes easier to route and reduce tensionCurrent certifications include ASUS Aura Sync , GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light , Razer Chroma, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC supportLow-permeability rubber tubes with braided nylon sleevesThe Lumen AIO is out now check with your local retailer about availability. See variants below.