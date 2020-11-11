Fractal Lumen Delivers Colour-Coordinated Liquid Cooling

Featuring a duality design that lets users customize their water-cooling from subtle to stunning, the Fractal Lumen has six addressable LEDs and connects directly to the motherboard or controller. Fractal Lumen is designed to be as easy to work with as possible. It comes with Fractal's new Aspect fans, pre-applied the thermal paste, and ensured compatibility with the most common Intel/AMD sockets. There is also a plethora of ways to control the color effects, as the pre-installed settings at launch include ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, Razer Chroma, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC support. The Fractal Lumen comes in three radiator sizes - 240, 280, and 360. It is also offered with non-RGB Aspect fans for a more discrete RGB illumination.
Check out our review of the Fractal Lumen S28 RGB AIO Liquid Cooler.
Fractal Lumen Features
A stealthy and illuminated look, controlled from your motherboard RGB UI
Six ARGB LEDs are yours to command via your motherboard or controller
The removable top can be turned at 90-degree intervals for a horizontal logotype
Pre-applied thermal paste ensures an easy installation
Supports the most common sockets for both Intel and AMD
Aspect fans for low turbulence and chaining support
Articulating elbow fittings make tubes easier to route and reduce tension
Current certifications include ASUS Aura Sync, GIGABYTE RGB Fusion, MSI Mystic Light, Razer Chroma, and ASRock Polychrome SYNC support
Low-permeability rubber tubes with braided nylon sleeves
Availability
The Lumen AIO is out now check with your local retailer about availability. See variants below.
Fractal Lumen S24 RGB
Fractal Lumen S28 RGB
Fractal Lumen S36 RGB
Fractal Lumen S24
Fractal Lumen S28
Fractal Lumen S36