Fractal Releases Meshify 2 Compact Cases

Meshify 2 Compact Key Features

- Iconic angular mesh front provides filtered airflow with a bold, stealth-inspired aesthetic- Room for GPUs up to 360 mm with a 240 mm radiator in the top, or up to 360/280 mm front radiators with GPUs under 305 mm- Install up to 7x 120 mm or 4x 140 mm fans (1x 120 mm and 2x 140 mm Dynamic X2 fans included)- Versatile and space-efficient ATX form-factor design offers the performance and capacity of much larger cases- Open interior layout creates a smooth airflow path from front intake to the rear exhaust- Seamlessly integrated TG panel with steel frame support and bolt-free top-latching mechanism- Fully removable top panel and top fan bracket opens to provide excellent interior access and easy cable routing- Three front USB ports including one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with fast charging and speeds up to 10Gbps- Robust cooling capacity with seven fan positions and support for up to 360/280 mm radiators- Flexible storage options supporting two 2.5/3.5 drives and up to four SSDs (two SSD brackets included)Meshify 2 Compact (Solid Side Panel)Meshify 2 Compact Clear Tempered GlassMeshify 2 Compact Dark Tempered GlassMeshify 2 Compact Light Tempered GlassLearn more about the Meshify 2 Compact chassis at Fractal Design The Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact cases are now available for pre-order at Scan Computers . The Meshify 2 Compact at 99.98 and the Meshify 2 Compact Tempered Glass models at 109.99.