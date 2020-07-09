Fractal Releases Meshify 2 Compact Cases

The Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact is a high-performing case with a bold, stealth-inspired aesthetic. Its striking exterior features bolt-free, flush tempered glass, a fully removable top panel granting excellent interior access, and a front USB 3.1 Type-C port. The front nylon filter can be removed for extra airflow, letting the mesh front deal with filtering. Intelligent space utilization enables the Meshify 2 Compact to boost the performance and capacity of larger cases despite its remarkably compact mid-tower size, and the filtered airflow design makes cooling a breeze.
Meshify 2 Compact Key Features- Iconic angular mesh front provides filtered airflow with a bold, stealth-inspired aesthetic
- Room for GPUs up to 360 mm with a 240 mm radiator in the top, or up to 360/280 mm front radiators with GPUs under 305 mm
- Install up to 7x 120 mm or 4x 140 mm fans (1x 120 mm and 2x 140 mm Dynamic X2 fans included)
- Versatile and space-efficient ATX form-factor design offers the performance and capacity of much larger cases
- Open interior layout creates a smooth airflow path from front intake to the rear exhaust
- Seamlessly integrated TG panel with steel frame support and bolt-free top-latching mechanism
- Fully removable top panel and top fan bracket opens to provide excellent interior access and easy cable routing
- Three front USB ports including one USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with fast charging and speeds up to 10Gbps
- Robust cooling capacity with seven fan positions and support for up to 360/280 mm radiators
- Flexible storage options supporting two 2.5/3.5 drives and up to four SSDs (two SSD brackets included)
The Meshify 2 Compact chassis is available in four different models:
Meshify 2 Compact (Solid Side Panel)
Meshify 2 Compact Clear Tempered Glass
Meshify 2 Compact Dark Tempered Glass
Meshify 2 Compact Light Tempered Glass
Learn more about the Meshify 2 Compact chassis at Fractal Design
Pricing and Availability
The Fractal Design Meshify 2 Compact cases are now available for pre-order at Scan Computers. The Meshify 2 Compact at £99.98 and the Meshify 2 Compact Tempered Glass models at £109.99.