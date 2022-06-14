Fractal Ridge Slim Chassis Offers Two Orientations

Fractal introduces the Ridge gaming and HTPC case features a slim form factor with two orientation options while supporting up to 335mm long graphics cards. The Fractal Ridge is offered in black and white colours. It comes with a pre-installed PCIe 4.0 riser card for graphics cards. For cooling, the Fractal Ridge comes with two 140mm PWM Aspect fans pre-installed. The front sports a mesh panel wherein three 80mm fans can be installed for cooling intake.
Press Release
Meet Ridge an uncluttered, small form factor case designed to integrate seamlessly into peoples living spaces and daily rituals. Developed for gaming and entertainment, Ridge offers generous compatibility in a space-saving format. It can house GPUs up to a length of 335 mm and has space for up to four 2.5 drives.
Uncompromising accessibility and a well-structured interior layout make building in Ridge an intuitive experience. And to make it even easier, Ridge includes a PCIe 4.0 riser card, two 140 mm PWM Aspect fans, and a USB type-C port.
For smooth operation, Ridge features ventilation on all six sides of the case, including a fabric front mesh and perforated top, bottom and side panels. It can also be placed horizontally or vertically, with two included feet, to flexibly integrate into gaming and entertainment spaces.
An evolution of the slimline format, Ridge was developed in collaboration with gaming and entertainment enthusiasts to subtly improve their homes and enhance the small form factor PC experience.
Uncompromising accessibility and a well-structured interior layout make building in Ridge an intuitive experience. And to make it even easier, Ridge includes a PCIe 4.0 riser card, two 140 mm PWM Aspect fans, and a USB type-C port.
For smooth operation, Ridge features ventilation on all six sides of the case, including a fabric front mesh and perforated top, bottom and side panels. It can also be placed horizontally or vertically, with two included feet, to flexibly integrate into gaming and entertainment spaces.
An evolution of the slimline format, Ridge was developed in collaboration with gaming and entertainment enthusiasts to subtly improve their homes and enhance the small form factor PC experience.
Availability
The Fractal Ridge cases are now available at partner resellers. Learn more about the Fractal Ridge here.