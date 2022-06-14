Fractal Ridge Slim Chassis Offers Two Orientations

Meet Ridge  an uncluttered, small form factor case designed to integrate seamlessly into peoples living spaces and daily rituals. Developed for gaming and entertainment, Ridge offers generous compatibility in a space-saving format. It can house GPUs up to a length of 335 mm and has space for up to four 2.5 drives.Uncompromising accessibility and a well-structured interior layout make building in Ridge an intuitive experience. And to make it even easier, Ridge includes a PCIe 4.0 riser card, two 140 mm PWM Aspect fans, and a USB type-C port.For smooth operation, Ridge features ventilation on all six sides of the case, including a fabric front mesh and perforated top, bottom and side panels. It can also be placed horizontally or vertically, with two included feet, to flexibly integrate into gaming and entertainment spaces.An evolution of the slimline format, Ridge was developed in collaboration with gaming and entertainment enthusiasts to subtly improve their homes and enhance the small form factor PC experience.