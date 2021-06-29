FSP Announces DAGGER PRO 850W and DAGGER PRO 750W SFX PSUs

Press Release
FSP expands its DAGGER PRO SFX PSU series with the new DAGGER PRO 850W and DAGGER PRO 750W variants enabling support for high-wattage GeForce RTX 30-Series and Radeon 6000 Series graphics cards in small form factor PC builds. The FSP DAGGER PRO power supplies are fully modular and are SFX 12V V3.3 standard compliant. The DAGGER PRO can easily be integrated into any ATX or SFX standard chassis thanks to the included chassis adapter.
Enabling High Power GPUs in a Mini-ITX Chassis
The DAGGER PRO 750W and DAGGER PRO 850W SFX power supplies are ideal for ultra-small gaming rigs, creator PCs, and workstations equipped with high-performance CPUs and GPUs. The new DAGGER PRO features a powerful single +12V rail design. Both units come with a single cable that splits to provide two 4+4-pin CPU power cables, plus another two cables that split to provide four 6+2-pin PCI-Express power cables.
High-Quality Hardware and Patented Control IC
The DAGGER PRO series uses Japanese E-Caps to ensure long-lasting and stable operation during periods of sustained high-power demand. The DAGGER PRO employs a full DC-DC design and uses FSPs patented MIA IC to provide a comprehensive set of safety features, while also guaranteeing stable performance and premium power efficiency.
80Plus Gold Efficiency with Silent Semi-fanless Mode
The DAGGER PRO 750W and DAGGER PRO 850W feature an 80 Plus Gold efficiency rating and a semi-fanless design which allows the fan to remain off when under 20% load. The large 92mm industrial-grade fan offers low noise and provides proper cooling performance while gaming or during heavy system usage.
Modular Cabling for a Cleaner PC build
The FSP DAGGER PRO 750W/850W PSU offers modular cabling to allow the user to only use the cables that they need and drastically reducing cable clutter at the same time.
Pricing and Availability
The FSP DAGGER PRO 850W and DAGGER PRO 750W SFX PSUs will be available n July at a MSRP of $209.99 and $179.99, respectively.
