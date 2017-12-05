FSP Hydro PTM X PRO Power Supply Series Launched

FSP announces the brand new HYDRO PTM X PRO series power supplies. FSP's new HYDRO PTM X PRO series power supplies are compact and powerful bringing unparalleled versatility with an all-new, revolutionary design built into a robust 130mm enclosure. The unique short footprint of the new FSP HYDRO PTM X PRO power supplies makes it compatible with most desktop cases and provides superior power density in comparison to regular 190mm ATX PSUs. Furthermore, they come painted with an industrial-grade conformal coating that protects the power supply in harsh conditions, such as dust, stain, and humid work environments.
Designed for Enthusiasts and Power Users
80 Plus Platinum-certified, the latest HYDRO PTM X PRO series power supplies are fully modular, delivering up to 1000W with low noise and high-efficiency power across all connected components. Carrying FSP's game-changing Eco semi-fanless fan control switch, these new power supply units are the best choice for users looking for a noise-free system unit. Available for users in 850W, and 1000W units, the HYDRO PTM X PRO series power supplies are highly suitable for gamers and content creators who request superior performance and outstanding durability.
Built with Quality
Built to perform exceptionally well under high-demand workloads the FSP HYDRO PTM X PRO series power supplies utilize superior Japanese capacitors including bulk capacitors designed to withstand up to 450V, 105°C, and avoid the infamous capacitor leakage problem. Additionally, 3.3V & 5V DC-DC module design improves the reliability and enables high component compatibility with low ripple noise that effectively reduces interference of system components, prolonging hardware lifespan.
Showcasing FSP's superior engineering capability, these new power supplies carry cutting-edge technologies like the LLC half-bridge topology that allows zero voltage switching of the main switches, lowering switching losses and boosting system efficiency drastically. Furthermore, a single +12V rail power output design enables efficient power delivery to modern graphic cards ensuring outstanding performance and stability.
Specifications
Model: (1000W) HPT3-1000M, (850W) HPT3-850M
Form Factor: ATX
80 PLUS Certification: Platinum
Input Voltage: 100-240V
Input Current: (1000W) 13-6A, (850W) 11-5.5A
Input Frequency: 50-60Hz
PFC: Active PFC
Efficiency: 92%
Fan Type: FDB fan, 120mm
Dimensions (L x W x H): 130×150×86 mm
Operation Temp.: 100,000 Hrs
Protection: OCP,OVP OPP, SCP, OTP
FSP did not reveal information on pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.
FSP HYDRO PTM X PRO 1000W
FSP HYDRO PTM X PRO 850W