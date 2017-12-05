FSP Hydro PTM X PRO Power Supply Series Launched

Specifications

Model: (1000W) HPT3-1000M, (850W) HPT3-850M

Form Factor: ATX

80 PLUS Certification: Platinum

Input Voltage: 100-240V

Input Current: (1000W) 13-6A, (850W) 11-5.5A

Input Frequency: 50-60Hz

PFC: Active PFC

Efficiency: 92%

Fan Type: FDB fan, 120mm

Dimensions (L x W x H): 130×150×86 mm

Operation Temp.: 100,000 Hrs

Protection: OCP,OVP OPP, SCP, OTP

80 Plus Platinum-certified, the latest HYDRO PTM X PRO series power supplies are fully modular, delivering up to 1000W with low noise and high-efficiency power across all connected components. Carrying FSP's game-changing Eco semi-fanless fan control switch, these new power supply units are the best choice for users looking for a noise-free system unit. Available for users in 850W, and 1000W units, the HYDRO PTM X PRO series power supplies are highly suitable for gamers and content creators who request superior performance and outstanding durability.Built to perform exceptionally well under high-demand workloads the FSP HYDRO PTM X PRO series power supplies utilize superior Japanese capacitors including bulk capacitors designed to withstand up to 450V, 105°C, and avoid the infamous capacitor leakage problem. Additionally, 3.3V & 5V DC-DC module design improves the reliability and enables high component compatibility with low ripple noise that effectively reduces interference of system components, prolonging hardware lifespan.Showcasing FSP's superior engineering capability, these new power supplies carry cutting-edge technologies like the LLC half-bridge topology that allows zero voltage switching of the main switches, lowering switching losses and boosting system efficiency drastically. Furthermore, a single +12V rail power output design enables efficient power delivery to modern graphic cards ensuring outstanding performance and stability.FSP did not reveal information on pricing and availability as of this writing. To learn more, please visit the product page links below.