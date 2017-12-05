FSP HYDRO Ti PRO Series PSU For High-Performance PCs Launched

FSP Group is excited to unveil the brand new HYDRO Ti PRO series power supplies designed with high power density, efficient power delivery, and low noise for high-performance PC builds. The FSP HYDRO Ti PRO series power supplies are high-end 80PLUS Titanium-rated models with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 specifications announced in FSP's ATX 3.0 Power Supply Range launched for this year.
The all-new FSP HYDRO Ti PRO series offers two fully modular power supply units rated at 850W and 1000W, featuring the highly desired 12VHPWR connector, which complies with ATX 3.0 and supports for PCIe 5.0, allows top-tier graphics cards to perform at the highest level. The FPS HYDRO Ti PRO series's sleek and refined industrial design can make any pc build stand out. Engineered with a fully modular layout for easy installation and significantly reduces cable clutter in the case, resulting in a cleaner and more organized build.
In addition, they feature a quiet and durable cooling system, thanks to the FDB (Fluid Dynamic Bearing) fan with low noise and a long-lasting life span. This fan ensures the power supply runs quietly and effectively while providing optimal cooling for its components. The FSP HYDRO Ti PRO series use LLC topology circuit design and 450V, 105°C Japanese main bulk capacitors, providing superior performance under load, ensuring stable and reliable power delivery across all components. Despite being 150mm long, they offer a 1000W variant with an unbelievable power density and 80 Plus® Titanium certification. The 1000W HYDRO Ti PRO power supply also comes with a cybernetic badge of A++ certification, which signifies the unparalleled quality of FSP products in the international market.
FSP's commitment to using high-quality components ensures that these power supplies are reliable and have a prolonged lifespan. With the HYDRO Ti PRO series, users can experience optimal power delivery, quiet operation, and a clean and organized build.
Availability
The FSP HYDRO Ti PRO power supplies are now available from FSP's authorized dealers and retailers. For more information, visit the product page links below.
FPS Hydro Ti PRO 1000W: $349 MSRP
FPS Hydro Ti PRO 850W: $299 MSRP