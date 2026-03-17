FSP Introduces DAGGER PM 1000W Platinum SFX Power Supply for High-Performance Small Form Factor Builds

FSP has expanded its premium small form factor power supply lineup with the launch of the DAGGER PM 1000W, a compact SFX power supply designed to deliver flagship-level performance for enthusiasts and workstation users. Combining a 1000W power output with 80 PLUS Platinum and Cybenetics Platinum certifications, the new DAGGER PM is engineered for modern compact systems powered by the latest CPUs and graphics cards.
Built to comply with the latest Intel ATX 3.1 (SFX12V V4.1) specification, the FSP DAGGER PM 1000W is ready for next-generation hardware with native PCIe 12V-2x6 support, high transient load handling, premium internal components, and a fully modular design. Despite its impressive power capacity, it retains a compact 125 x 100 x 63.5mm form factor, making it ideal for space-conscious gaming and professional PC builds.
Compat 1000W Platinum Power
The FSP DAGGER PM 1000W delivers exceptional power density by packing 1000W of output into a compact SFX chassis measuring just 125 x 100 x 63.5mm. This allows system builders to install high-capacity power delivery in Mini-ITX and other small form factor systems without sacrificing compatibility or performance.
ATX 3.1 and PCIe 5.1 Ready
Designed around the Intel ATX 3.1 power specification, the DAGGER PM supports up to 200% total power excursion, ensuring stable operation during sudden GPU power spikes. A native PCIe 12V-2x6 connector is included alongside traditional PCIe 8-pin connectors, providing compatibility with the latest NVIDIA GeForce RTX and AMD Radeon graphics cards.
Premium Internal Design
Internally, the DAGGER PM 1000W uses an advanced LLC full-bridge resonant topology combined with synchronous rectification and DC-to-DC converters for the 5V and 3.3V rails. This design delivers excellent voltage regulation, improved efficiency, lower operating temperatures, and stable power delivery under demanding workloads, making it well suited for gaming, AI computing, and content creation systems.
Platinum-Certified Efficiency
The power supply carries both 80 PLUS Platinum and Cybenetics Platinum certifications, achieving over 92% efficiency under typical loads. Higher efficiency reduces wasted energy, lowers heat generation, and contributes to quieter overall system operation.
Quiet Cooling with Semi-Fanless Operation
Cooling duties are handled by a 92mm fluid dynamic bearing (FDB) fan featuring a semi-fanless operating mode. The cooling fan remains off during low to moderate loads and only activates once system load exceeds approximately 10%, helping to minimise noise during everyday use while maintaining effective cooling under sustained workloads.
Premium Components and Complete Protection
FSP equips the DAGGER PM with high-quality 105°C Japanese capacitors for enhanced reliability and long-term durability. The fully modular design is complemented by flexible embossed black cables for easier cable routing and cleaner-looking builds.
The power supply also integrates a comprehensive protection suite that includes OCP, OVP, UVP, OPP, SCP, OTP, SIP, and No-load Operation (NLO), safeguarding connected components against electrical faults, surges, and abnormal operating conditions.
FSP is yet to announce pricing and availability. To learn more, visit the FSP DAGGER PM 1000W Product Page.