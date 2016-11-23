FSP Introduces Hydro PTM PRO Platinum Rated Power Supply Series

FSP introduces the new FSP Hydro PTM PRO Series 80PLUS Platinum rated power supplies. Available in wattages from 650W to 1200W, the FSP Hydro PTM PRO PSUs is designed to power a wide selection of systems including mid-range to enthusiast gaming PCs to high-performance workstation PCs. The Hydro PTM PRO is also designed to support the latest high-performance graphics cards including the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards.
Unique Off-Wet Conformal CoatingThe FSP Hyper PTM PRO series is built to last, even in harsh environments, ensuring users have a reliable, long-life operation that continues through many PC upgrades. Outside it features an Off-Wet conformal coating, while internally its PCBs use a 3-layer coating. Together they protect it from hazards such as dust, stains, and even relative humidity extremes of up to 95%.
High-Performance Server-Grade DesignInternally, the FSP Hydro PTM PRO Series server-grade design features 100% Japan-made, 105°C long-life electrolytic capacitors, and uses copper bars between its mainboard and daughterboard to increase power conversion efficiency. It adheres to an extremely tight voltage regulation that produces an output voltage at +/- 1% accuracy at any load change, ensuring voltage stability in any situation.
The Hydro PTM PRO design makes the full rated wattage entirely accessible through the 12V single rail design ideal for new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series graphics cards that require up to 350W of peak power. Meanwhile, the independent, high-power 5Vsb circuit can produce up to 3A of power to support multiple devices or fast smartphone charging, even when the PC is turned off.
Chassis-Grade Cooling and Eco Fan SwitchA unique heat dissipation design conduct heat from the 12V switching circuit through the entire chassis, allowing it to cool more effectively among the PC systems airflow. Its large fan uses a premium fluid dynamic bearing for low noise and long lifespan, while at the back of the chassis a switch enables a semi-fanless mode that only turns on the fan when the internal load exceeds 30%.
80PLUS Platinum Efficiency RatingThe Hydro PTM PRO has been rated 80 Plus Platinum efficiency, providing maximum power-efficiency up to 92%. The design uses a single 12V rail with a DC-DC module and includes over-current, over-voltage, and over-temperature protection for absolute system safety and operational stability.
Fully Modular Cable Design with Ribbon CablesThe fully modular design simplifies installation and allows the PC build to use only the cables required for a cleaner and tidier result. Flat-ribbon cables make cable routing simpler, neater and the minimal profile helps in-case airflow be more effective. On the 850W, 1000W, and 1200W models, three CPU (8+4-pin EPS) power connectors are available to meet the requirements of the highest end, HEDT, and workstation-grade motherboards. Inter-changeable side stickers allow DIY enthusiasts and gamers to match the design and colour to their PC build.
Compliance with the Latest StandardsThe Hydro PTM PRO conforms to the latest ATX12V v2.4 and EPS12V v2.92 standards, supporting the newest generation Intel PC platform.
Pricing and Availability
The FSP Hydro PTM PRO is now available at partner resellers worldwide. Now available in the United States via Amazon and Newegg. See MSRP below:
FSP HYDRO PTM PRO 650W: US$164.99
FSP HYDRO PTM PRO 750W: US$189.99
FSP HYDRO PTM PRO 850W: US$214.99
FSP HYDRO PTM PRO 1000W: US$249.99
FSP HYDRO PTM PRO 1200W: US$269.99