FSP Introduces M330 Chassis with Tool-Free Design and Enhanced Cooling

FSP has introduced the new M330 ATX mid-tower chassis, designed to balance ease of maintenance with support for high-performance hardware. Featuring a tool-free magnetic front panel and quick-release dust filters, the M330 aims to simplify system upkeep while maintaining a clean and modern aesthetic.
Built with airflow and compatibility in mind, the M330 comes pre-installed with four cooling fans and offers extensive support for large components, including high-end graphics cards and 360mm radiators. The chassis is available in both black and white colour options.
Engineered for Convenience
The FSP M330 chassis is designed with ease of maintenance in mind, featuring a magnetic front panel that can be removed effortlessly without tools. This allows quick access to internal components for cleaning, while the inclusion of a quick-release dust filter helps maintain optimal airflow with minimal effort over time.
Cooling Fans x4
Equipped with four pre-installed fans, the FSP M330 chassis includes two 140mm ARGB fans at the front and two 120mm fans mounted at the bottom. This setup is designed to improve airflow directly towards the GPU, enhancing overall cooling performance for demanding systems.
High Hardware Compatibility
The FSP M330 chassis offers broad compatibility with high-performance components, supporting CPU air coolers up to 185mm in height. It also accommodates graphics cards up to 400mm in length, making it suitable for modern flagship GPUs.
Optimised Cooling Support
For users looking to implement liquid cooling, the FSP M330 chassis supports radiators up to 360mm on the top panel. In addition, multiple fan mounting locations across the front, bottom, and rear provide flexibility for customised cooling configurations.
Built-in GPU Holder
An integrated adjustable graphics card holder is included to minimise GPU sag. This feature helps maintain proper alignment, improving long-term stability and reducing strain on the PCIe slot.
Designed for Showcase Builds
A tempered glass side panel allows users to clearly display their components, complementing the chassis clean and classic design. Combined with an airflow-optimised layout, the FSP M330 chassis balances visual appeal with effective thermal performance.
Key Specifications
Form factor: ATX Mid Tower (ATX, Micro-ATX, Mini-ITX support)
Dimensions: 435 x 225 x 465mm
Storage: 2 x 3.5 HDD, 2 x 2.5 SSD
I/O ports: USB 3.0 x2, USB Type-C
Expansion slots: 7
PSU support: ATX (up to 160mm)
Pre-installed fans: 2 x 140mm ARGB (front), 2 x 120mm (bottom)
FSP has not yet disclosed pricing or availability for the M330 chassis at the time of writing. Learn more about the M330 chassis at the FSP website.