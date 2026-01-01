FSP Introduces U590 E-ATX Chassis Featuring Full-Mesh Panels

FSP has unveiled the U590, a new E-ATX ultra tower chassis designed to deliver high-performance cooling alongside a bold, modern aesthetic. Built for enthusiasts and high-end system builders, the U590 combines expansive hardware support with an airflow-focused design to accommodate next-generation components.
Featuring full-mesh ventilation panels and pre-installed ARGB fans, the FSP U590 high airflow chassis aims to provide both efficient thermal performance and visual flair. The chassis also incorporates a range of tool-less and quick-release mechanisms, making installation and maintenance more convenient for users.
Key Features
Full-mesh ventilation panels for enhanced airflow
Removable front fan bracket for flexible installation
Equipped with 4x 120mm ARGB fans (3x front, 1x rear)
Supports up to 360mm radiators on both front and top panels
Adjustable GPU holder with airflow deflector for improved cooling
Supports graphics cards up to 390mm in length
Supports CPU coolers up to 170mm in height
Compatible with EEB, E-ATX, ATX, Micro-ATX, and Mini-ITX motherboards
The FSP U590 chassis features a removable front fan module designed to optimise air intake while simplifying installation. Paired with high-speed 1600RPM ARGB fans, the case delivers strong airflow performance with customisable lighting effects. For liquid cooling enthusiasts, both the front and top panels support up to 360mm radiators, with a quick-release design enabling faster installation.
Internally, the chassis focuses on clean cable management and ease of use. Tool-less drive bays support multiple 2.5-inch SSDs and 3.5-inch HDDs, while integrated cable shielding helps maintain a tidy build and unobstructed airflow. The case also includes an adjustable GPU airflow deflector, directing cool air towards the graphics card to improve thermal efficiency. Designed with next-generation GPUs in mind, the U590 is 5090-ready and includes a reinforced GPU holder to prevent sag and ensure stability for heavier graphics cards. Additional features such as tool-free side panels, a quick-release top cover, and removable dust filters further enhance usability and maintenance.
The FSP U590 is available in both black and white colour options. Pricing and availability have not yet been announced. To learn more, visit the product page at the FSP website.