FSP Introduces ZENFAN 120mm Cooling Fan with Real-Time Monitoring and Smart Control

FSP has added the ZENFAN 120mm cooling fan to its PC cooling portfolio, combining powerful airflow with a built-in smart temperature sensor and display for real-time case temperature readings. The sensor measures the air temperature as it passes through the fan, providing users with an accurate view of their systems internal heat levels.
The FSP ZENFAN is best suited for use as a rear exhaust fan, where its angled display can be clearly viewed through a tempered-glass side panel. Its unique 120×140×25mm dimensions make it 20mm taller than a standard 120mm fan, preventing typical stacked installations such as mounting multiple fans on the front of a chassis. The FSP ZENFAN is available in RGB and non-RGB variants, both of which are available in black and white colours.
Key Features
Smart temperature display with intelligent fan speed control: Real-time interior case temperature monitoring and automatic PWM adjustments for optimal cooling.
Integrated thermal sensor: Measures the temperature of heated air as it passes through the fan for accurate, responsive control.
Angled screen design: Patented tilted mirror display ensures clear visibility through tempered-glass side panels.
Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing (HDB): Delivers ultra-quiet operation and long-lasting performance.
Dynamic ARGB lighting: Synchronises with motherboard lighting systems for vivid, customizable effects.
Dual colour options: Available in textured matte black or white to complement a wide range of PC builds.
FSP is yet to announce pricing and availability of the ZENFAN cooling fans. To learn more, visit the product page links below.
FSP ZENFAN B/W (non-RGB)
FSP ZENFAN BA/WA (RGB)