FSP Introduces ZENFAN 120mm Cooling Fan with Real-Time Monitoring and Smart Control

FSP has added the ZENFAN 120mm cooling fan to its PC cooling portfolio, combining powerful airflow with a built-in smart temperature sensor and display for real-time case temperature readings. The sensor measures the air temperature as it passes through the fan, providing users with an accurate view of their systems internal heat levels.



The FSP ZENFAN is best suited for use as a rear exhaust fan, where its angled display can be clearly viewed through a tempered-glass side panel. Its unique 120×140×25mm dimensions make it 20mm taller than a standard 120mm fan, preventing typical stacked installations such as mounting multiple fans on the front of a chassis. The FSP ZENFAN is available in RGB and non-RGB variants, both of which are available in black and white colours.

Key Features
 Smart temperature display with intelligent fan speed control: Real-time interior case temperature monitoring and automatic PWM adjustments for optimal cooling.
 Integrated thermal sensor: Measures the temperature of heated air as it passes through the fan for accurate, responsive control.
 Angled screen design: Patented tilted mirror display ensures clear visibility through tempered-glass side panels.
 Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing (HDB): Delivers ultra-quiet operation and long-lasting performance.
 Dynamic ARGB lighting: Synchronises with motherboard lighting systems for vivid, customizable effects.
 Dual colour options: Available in textured matte black or white to complement a wide range of PC builds.



FSP is yet to announce pricing and availability of the ZENFAN cooling fans. To learn more, visit the product page links below.
FSP ZENFAN B/W (non-RGB)
FSP ZENFAN BA/WA (RGB)


