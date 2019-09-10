G.SKILL and ASRock Presents SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition Memory

👤by Michael Pabia Comments 📅05.10.2020 18:35:48


G.SKILL collaborated with ASRock to bring you the SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition DDR4 memory kit that perfectly complements the ASRock Steel Legend Series motherboards. The G.SKILL SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition delivers high memory frequencies at DDR4-3600, perfect for high-performance gaming PCs. It sports a distinct black and white digital camouflage design, the signature design of the ASRock Steel Legend Series, and a powder-coated aluminium heat spreader.

G.SKILL uses hand-picked ICs for the SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition memory kits for superb reliability and performance. It also undergoes G.SKILLs rigorous and extensive testing. G.SKILL is working closely with motherboard vendors for wide compatibility across AMD and Intel platforms with XMP and OC profile support.



G.SKILL SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition Features

Custom ASRock X G.SKILL BIOS Screen
By using the SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition memory on Steel Legend series motherboard with designated BIOS, end-users can enjoy the unity of Steel Legend on UEFI screen with ASRock and G.SKILL logos.

Power Efficient
Designed with a low voltage of 1.2V~1.35V at DDR4 standard, this lowers the memory voltage requirement by 20% from DDR3 memory kits.

OC Profile Support
The SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition supports XMP with optimized OC profiles making memory overclocking easy for a quick performance boost.

Limited Lifetime Warranty
G.SKILL covers the SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty.

The G.SKILL SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition is currently available in 16GB (2x8GB) and 32GB (2x16GB) kits.

Kit Specifications
Model: SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND
Part Number: F4-3600C18D-16GSXAS
Frequency: DDR4-3600MHz
CL Timing: CL18-22-22-42
Voltage: 1.35V
Kit Capacity: 16GB (2x8GB)

Model: SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND
Part Number: F4-3600C18D-32GSXAS
Frequency: DDR4-3600MHz
CL Timing: CL18-22-22-42
Voltage: 1.35V
Kit Capacity: 32GB (2x16GB)


Assigned tags:
G.SKILL, ASRock, ASRock Steel Legend, G.SKILL Memory, Gaming Memory
      Please share your thoughts by commenting below!

Comments

Related Stories

Recent Stories

« MSI MPG ARTYMIS 343CQR 1000R AI Curved Gaming Monitor Revealed · G.SKILL and ASRock Presents SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition Memory