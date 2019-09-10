G.SKILL and ASRock Presents SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition Memory

G.SKILL collaborated with ASRock to bring you the SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition DDR4 memory kit that perfectly complements the ASRock Steel Legend Series motherboards. The G.SKILL SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition delivers high memory frequencies at DDR4-3600, perfect for high-performance gaming PCs. It sports a distinct black and white digital camouflage design, the signature design of the ASRock Steel Legend Series, and a powder-coated aluminium heat spreader.
G.SKILL uses hand-picked ICs for the SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition memory kits for superb reliability and performance. It also undergoes G.SKILLs rigorous and extensive testing. G.SKILL is working closely with motherboard vendors for wide compatibility across AMD and Intel platforms with XMP and OC profile support.
G.SKILL SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition FeaturesCustom ASRock X G.SKILL BIOS Screen
By using the SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition memory on Steel Legend series motherboard with designated BIOS, end-users can enjoy the unity of Steel Legend on UEFI screen with ASRock and G.SKILL logos.
Power Efficient
Designed with a low voltage of 1.2V~1.35V at DDR4 standard, this lowers the memory voltage requirement by 20% from DDR3 memory kits.
OC Profile Support
The SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition supports XMP with optimized OC profiles making memory overclocking easy for a quick performance boost.
Limited Lifetime Warranty
G.SKILL covers the SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty.
The G.SKILL SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition is currently available in 16GB (2x8GB) and 32GB (2x16GB) kits.
Kit Specifications
Model: SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND
Part Number: F4-3600C18D-16GSXAS
Frequency: DDR4-3600MHz
CL Timing: CL18-22-22-42
Voltage: 1.35V
Kit Capacity: 16GB (2x8GB)
Model: SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND
Part Number: F4-3600C18D-32GSXAS
Frequency: DDR4-3600MHz
CL Timing: CL18-22-22-42
Voltage: 1.35V
Kit Capacity: 32GB (2x16GB)
