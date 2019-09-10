G.SKILL and ASRock Presents SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition Memory

G.SKILL SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition Features

Kit Specifications

Model: SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND

Part Number:

Frequency: DDR4-3600MHz

CL Timing: CL18-22-22-42

Voltage: 1.35V

Kit Capacity: 16GB (2x8GB)



Model: SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND

Part Number:

Frequency: DDR4-3600MHz

CL Timing: CL18-22-22-42

Voltage: 1.35V

Kit Capacity: 32GB (2x16GB) Model: SNIPER X STEEL LEGENDPart Number: F4-3600C18D-16GSXAS Frequency: DDR4-3600MHzCL Timing: CL18-22-22-42Voltage: 1.35VKit Capacity: 16GB (2x8GB)Model: SNIPER X STEEL LEGENDPart Number: F4-3600C18D-32GSXAS Frequency: DDR4-3600MHzCL Timing: CL18-22-22-42Voltage: 1.35VKit Capacity: 32GB (2x16GB)

By using the SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition memory on Steel Legend series motherboard with designated BIOS, end-users can enjoy the unity of Steel Legend on UEFI screen with ASRock and G.SKILL logos.Designed with a low voltage of 1.2V~1.35V at DDR4 standard, this lowers the memory voltage requirement by 20% from DDR3 memory kits.The SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition supports XMP with optimized OC profiles making memory overclocking easy for a quick performance boost.G.SKILL covers the SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition memory kits with a limited lifetime warranty.The G.SKILL SNIPER X STEEL LEGEND Edition is currently available in 16GB (2x8GB) and 32GB (2x16GB) kits.