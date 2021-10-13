G.SKILL and ASUS Sets New Overclocking Record at DDR5-8888 CL88

"We are very excited to collaborate with the ASUS ROG team to break the DDR5 frequency world record at DDR5-8888 with our best-in-class hardware," says Tequila Huang, Corporate Vice President of G.SKILL International. "This demonstrates the unparalleled overclocking potential of DDR5, and we will continue to dedicate effort into developing faster DDR5 memory for overclockers and PC enthusiasts."

At the dawn of the DDR5 era, G.SKILL and ASUS have been constantly exploring the memory speed limitations of the latest Intel Z690 platform. Surpassing the previous DDR5-8704 world record in November 2021, a new memory frequency world record is achieved at DDR5-8888 under liquid nitrogen extreme cooling. The memory speed has been validated by CPU-Z. Please refer to the screenshot and validation link here Check out the G.SKILL Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory here.