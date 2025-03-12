G.SKILL Announces Availability of High-Capacity Overclocked Memory Kits, Up To DDR5-6000 256GB (64GBx4)

G.SKILL readies a range of high-density kits based on high-performance 64GB DDR5 memory modules, with overclock specifications of up to DDR5-6000 CL32-44-44-96 with 256GB (64GBx4) total kit capacity. Offering a combination of speed, latency, and capacity, these newly released memory kits are ideal for professional creators and users that demand the utmost from their systems. Featuring the AMD EXPO overclocking profile, these specifications are optimised for compatible AMD Ryzen DDR5 desktop platforms and will join the G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB and Flare X5 series.In addition to the 256GB high-capacity kit specification, G.SKILL also offers a high-speed DDR5-6400 CL36-44-44-102 128GB (64GBx2) memory kit. Aiming to deliver an excellent balance of speed and capacity, and validated for compatibility on Intel DDR5 platforms, this specification is ideal for users seeking high performance for a wide range of professional applications, AI workloads, and content creation tasks.For a list of kit specifications based on the high-density 64GB capacity module, please refer to the table below. It is very important to note that these kits based on 64GB modules, built with new high-density IC chips, will require a motherboard BIOS update, dated 2025 or newer with 64GB module support.These new high-performance 256GB (64GBx4) and 128GB (64GBx2) DDR5 memory kits are currently shipping to G.SKILL's worldwide distribution partners. Select models are already listed at retail, with a broader range of configurations expected to follow.