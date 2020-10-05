G.SKILL Announces Co-Branded Trident Z Maverik Memory for MSI

G.SKILL announces the co-branded Trident Z Maverik DDR4 gaming memory kit with MSI for the MSI MPG GAMING MAVERIK gaming PC bundle. Expanding upon the award-winning G.SKILL Trident Z series, the Trident Z Maverik accentuates the vibrant theme of MSI MPG GAMING MAVERIK bundle with digital equalizer-inspired designs, offering fast DDR4-3600 memory speed and a 32GB (16GBx2) kit capacity. Engineered for exceptional gaming experience and lighting aesthetic, the MSI MPG GAMING MAVERIK bundle is the ideal companion for demonstrating the ultimate gaming performance on the latest Intel Z590 platform.
Unlocking Gaming Performance with MaverikOver the years, G.SKILL has worked closely with MSI to bring extreme memory performance of each platform generation to worldwide PC gamers and DIY PC builders. Collaborating with MSI on the MPG GAMING MAVERIK bundle, based on the latest Intel Z590 chipset, G.SKILL presents the Trident Z Maverik DDR4 memory kit.
Accentuating the vibrant theme of the MSI MPG GAMING MAVERIK bundle, the Trident Z Maverik showcases digital equalizer-inspired designs and a sleek slash across the hairline brushed aluminium heat spreader to match the aesthetics on the MSI MPG Z590 GAMING EDGE WIFI SP motherboard.
Additionally, each Trident Z Maverik kit is built with hand-screened ICs and undergoes rigorous G.SKILL test procedures to ensure the best reliability and performance. In order to meet the system requirement demands of modern PC games and to optimize the in-game experience, the Trident Z Maverik offers fast DDR4-3600 memory speed and provides an ample 32GB (16GBx2) kit capacity.
Availability
The G.SKILL Trident Z Maverik DDR4 gaming memory will only be sold with the MSI MPG GAMING MAVERIK bundle.