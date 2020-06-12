G.SKILL Announces High-End Trident Z Royal Elite Series DDR4 Memory

Crafted for Magnificence

Enduring Legacy of High Performance

Evolved from the luxury-class design elements of the Trident Z Royal, G.SKILL is introducing the all-new Trident Z Royal Elite series that features a magnificent multi-faceted crystalline design across the reflective aluminium heatspreader. After more than a year of development in crafting the perfectly-sized crystalline pattern and sculpting the 3D structure onto a solid piece of aluminum, each Trident Z Royal Elite heatspreader is painstakingly chiselled with 76 total facets to bestow the ultimate luxury aesthetic to any PC build. Available in gold or silver colours, Trident Z Royal Elite modules also inherited the iconic full-length crystalline light bar for a dazzling refractive display of RGB lighting.Continuing the ongoing G.SKILL legacy for fast DDR4 memory performance, the Trident Z Royal Elite offers high-class memory specifications that range from DDR4-3600 to DDR4-5333 and offers 16GB (8GBx2) to 64GB (32GBx2) in kit capacity at launch. Each memory kit is constructed from hand-screened memory IC chips and tested for compatibility across a wide range of motherboards to ensure stability and high-frequency overclocked performance. For a list of specifications available at launch, please refer to the chart below:The G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Elite DDR4 memory kits will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in May 2021.