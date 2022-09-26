G.SKILL Announces New Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 Kits Based On 24GB and 48GB Modules with Up to DDR5-8200 Speeds

G.SKILL introduces new high-performance Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory kits based on the new 24GB and 48GB modules, with kit speeds of up to DDR5-8200MHz. The new 24GB and 48GB module-based G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 memory kits support the latest Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profile support for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS. G.SKILL did not mention information regarding availability and pricing as of this writing.
Press Release
G.SKILL International Enterprise Co., Ltd., the worlds leading brand of performance overclock memory and PC components, is announcing the release of additional high-performance overclocked DDR5 memory kits, based on the 24GB and 48GB capacity modules, including an incredibly high-speed DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52 48GB (24GBx2) specification, as well as a 96GB (48GBx2) capacity kit at DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46.
A New High-Speed Frontier with 24GBx2
Continuing to explore the limits of DDR5 memory speed, G.SKILL has reached an amazing DDR5-8200 CL40-52-52 with the new 24GB capacity modules. See this screenshot to see this memory kit tested on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard and Intel® Core i9-13900K processor.
The Need for Speed with 96GB (48GBx2)
At the higher module capacity of 48GB, G.SKILL also reached DDR5-6800 CL34-46-46 at 96GB (48GBx2) kit capacity. Refer to this screenshot to check out this high-speed, high-capacity kit tested on the ASUS ROG Maximus Z790 Hero motherboard and Intel® Core i9-13900K processor.
Specifications
For a list of memory specifications, please refer to the chart below:
Intel XMP 3.0 Support
These new 24GB and 48GB module-based memory kits support the latest Intel XMP 3.0 memory overclocking profile support for easy memory overclocking via the motherboard BIOS.
Check out the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Memory kits based on 24GB modules here.
Check out the G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB Memory kits based on 48GB modules here.