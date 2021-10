In the never-ending quest for memory performance, G.SKILL is proud to reveal the latest addition of ultra-high DDR5 frequency to the flagship Trident Z5 family. While reaching an extreme frequency speed of DDR5-6600, this memory kit specification is also created with an ultra-low timing at CL36-36-36, compared to the typical CL40-40-40 timing of DDR5, making this the ultimate performance choice for gamers, enthusiasts, and overclockers. See validation screenshot here This high-end specification will be included in the Trident Z5 family, created with a sleek and futuristic exterior that assimilates hypercar elements into the iconic Trident heatspreader design. Featuring a black brushed aluminium strip inset into a metallic silver or matte black body, and topped with a sleek piano black top bar on the Trident Z5 series or a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting on the Trident Z5 RGB series, the Trident Z5 family DDR5 memory is the ideal choice for gamers, overclockers, content creators, and enthusiasts to build a high-performance system.