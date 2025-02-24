G.SKILL CAMM2 DDR5 Memory Module Demonstrates DDR5-10000 Overclock Speed on ASUS Z890 Motherboard

G.SKILL is always seeking out overclocked memory performance wherever possible. With the in-development CAMM2 form factor and in cooperation with the ASUS ROG team, demonstrating stability is the first step toward enabling overclocked memory specifications on future hardware platforms. In this instance, G.SKILL's 64GB CAMM2 module is overclocked to DDR5-10000 CL52 and running Memtest to 100% coverage on a modified custom ASUS ROG Maximus Z890 Hero CAMM2 motherboard and Intel Core Ultra 7 265K desktop processor, as shown in the screenshot below.