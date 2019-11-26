G.SKILL ENKI Series Liquid Coolers Introduced

The G.SKILL ENKI series AIO liquid cooler utilizes a custom-tuned convex cold plate design to minimize the travel distance of heat from the CPU to the cold plate. The cold plate uses stair-shaped high-density micro-fins for aggressive heat dissipation.The ENKI Series uses 8mm inner diameter high-density radiator tubing for high flow-rate and low coolant evaporation. The tubing comes with nylon-braided sleeves for added durability. For improved heat dissipation, the ENKI radiators come with more pipes compared to standard radiators. Specifically, the 360mm and 240mm variant is designed with 3~4 more pipes, while the 280mm variant has 6 more radiator pipes.The G.SKILL ENKI series comes with high-performance 9-blade hydro-bearing PWM cooling fans, selected for its high static pressure to maintain constant air flow. A tube of server-grade thermal paste that features ultra-low thermal resistance is included.Each ENKI series AIO liquid cooler is equipped with 3-pin ARGB motherboard connectors, allowing customizable RGB lighting via motherboard lighting control software.The G.SKILL ENKI Series comes with a 5-year limited warranty, available via G.SKILL distribution partners in 2021.