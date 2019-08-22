G.SKILL Introduces DDR4-3600 256GB Trident Z Neo Kit For AMD TRX40

G.SKILL announces the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 256GB (32GB x 8 modules) for the latest AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor for the AMD TRX40 HEDT platform. The new high-performance, high-capacity, low-latency memory kit is built using high-density 16Gb components to create 32GB modules. The G.SKILl Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 256GB Kit is designed for creating powerful workstations for content creation workloads.

Ultimate Performance with the 64-Core AMD Threadripper

The G.SKILL Trident Z Neo Series is optimized for AMD platforms including the AMD TRX40 HEDT platform. Unlock the full potential of the newest Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64-core processor with the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 CL16 256GB kit as validated using the monstrous processor and an ASUS ROG ZENITH II EXTREME ALPHA motherboard. See the validation screenshot below.



Availability
This ultra-high-capacity and low-latency memory specification will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in Q2 2020. Check out the G.SKILL Trident Z Neo Series here.

Source: G.SKILL.com

G.SKILL, DDR4, Memory, Ryzen Threadripper, TRX40, HEDT
