G.SKILL Introduces DDR4-3600 256GB Trident Z Neo Kit For AMD TRX40

Ultimate Performance with the 64-Core AMD Threadripper

The G.SKILL Trident Z Neo Series is optimized for AMD platforms including the AMD TRX40 HEDT platform. Unlock the full potential of the newest Ryzen Threadripper 3990X 64-core processor with the Trident Z Neo DDR4-3600 CL16 256GB kit as validated using the monstrous processor and an ASUS ROG ZENITH II EXTREME ALPHA motherboard. See the validation screenshot below.This ultra-high-capacity and low-latency memory specification will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in Q2 2020. Check out the G.SKILL Trident Z Neo Series here.