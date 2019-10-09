G.SKILL Introduces Dual-Layer Transparent Crystal Crown Keycaps

G.SKILL is announcing the release of the Crystal Crown Keycap upgrade set, featuring a dual-layer design with a fully transparent lower half to enhance the luminosity of LED or RGB backlights of mechanical keyboards. Compatible with mechanical keyswitches with cross-shaped MX style stems and designed with a carefully selected font lettering for high legibility, the Crystal Crown Keycap set upgrades the experience and feel of a professional mechanical keyboard.
G.SKILL Crystal Crown Keycaps FeaturesClear, Transparent Design: Dual-layered design to allow more light through, brightening the RGB backlight on your keyboard.
Easy-to-Read Lettering: Features a bold, minimalistic font for improved legibility and visibility of each individual key.
Cherry MX Stem Compatible: These keycaps are compatible with the cross-type Cherry MX stems featured on most mechanical gaming keyboards.
Standard ANSI 104 Layout: Designed with a standard bottom row layout (1.25ux7 & 6.25ux1 space bar) to fit most mechanical keyboards
Keycap Puller Tool Included
The G.SKILL Crystal Crown Keycaps set is available in black and white colours in a standard ANSI 104 NA English layout. The keycaps come with a bundled keycap puller tool and is backed with a 2-year warranty.
Pricing and Availability
The G.SKILL Crystal Crown Keycaps are now available in the United States via Amazon for $19.99 MSRP per set. See Amazon store links below:
G.SKILL Crystal Crown Keycaps Black at Amazon
G.SKILL Crystal Crown Keycaps White at Amazon