G.SKILL Introduces Dual-Layer Transparent Crystal Crown Keycaps

G.SKILL Crystal Crown Keycaps Features

: Dual-layered design to allow more light through, brightening the RGB backlight on your keyboard.: Features a bold, minimalistic font for improved legibility and visibility of each individual key.: These keycaps are compatible with the cross-type Cherry MX stems featured on most mechanical gaming keyboards.: Designed with a standard bottom row layout (1.25ux7 & 6.25ux1 space bar) to fit most mechanical keyboardsThe G.SKILL Crystal Crown Keycaps set is available in black and white colours in a standard ANSI 104 NA English layout. The keycaps come with a bundled keycap puller tool and is backed with a 2-year warranty.The G.SKILL Crystal Crown Keycaps are now available in the United States via Amazon for $19.99 MSRP per set. See Amazon store links below:G.SKILL Crystal Crown Keycaps Black at Amazon G.SKILL Crystal Crown Keycaps White at Amazon