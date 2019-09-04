G.SKILL Releases DDR4-4400 CL17 Memory Kits with High-Capacity 16GB Modules

Press Release
G.SKILL releases a new extreme-speed Trident Z Royal DDR4 memory kits that push 16GB and 8GB modules up to DDR4-4400 with a low latency of CL17-18-18-38 across the board. Upgrading specifications across all three fronts of memory frequency speed, module capacity, and low memory latency, these specifications are engineered with Samsung B-die ICs and designed for the latest Intel Z490 platform to achieve higher performance for gaming and content creation.
The High-Speed, Low-Latency Challenge with 16GBx2
As 32GB memory total capacity becomes the standard for gaming PC and performance PC builds, G.SKILL recognizes the importance of extreme performance 16GBx2 memory kit configurations. Rising to the challenge, G.SKILL has created the DDR4-4400 CL17-18-18-38 memory kit with 32GB (16GBx2) capacity under the Trident Z Royal family. See the memory kit stress testing on the MSI MPG Z490 GAMING PLUS motherboard with an Intel Core i5-10600K processor in the screenshot here.
Additionally, the same DDR4-4400 CL17-18-18-38 32GB (16GBx2) memory kit is seen tested on the ASRock Z490 AQUA motherboard and the Intel Core i9-10900K processor in the screenshot here.
Achieving CL17 Low-Latency with DDR4-4400 8GBx2
At the same time, G.SKILL is also lowering the memory latency of 16GB (8GBx2) kits at DDR4-4400 to CL17-18-18-38. As seen in the screenshot here, the memory kit is validated on the ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XII FORMULA motherboard, based on the Intel Z490 chipset, with the Intel Core i9-10900K processor.
Availability
The new high-speed, low-latency G.SKILL Trident Z Royal memory specifications will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in Q3 2020.
