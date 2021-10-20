G.SKILL Releases Extreme Low Latency DDR5-6400 CL32 Memory Kit

G.SKILL launches an extremely low-latency, high-speed DDR5-6400 CL32 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit under the Trident Z5 family memory series, designed for the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and Intel Z690 chipset motherboards. The DDR5-6400 CL32 32GB (2x16GB) memory kit is available in black and silver models of the Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB memory series. Like all G.SKILL memory products, the Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB Series are backed with a lifetime warranty.
Extreme Low Latency CL32 at DDR5-6400
Dedicated to developing ever-faster memory modules, G.SKILL is launching an ultra-low latency DDR5-6400 CL32-39-39-102 memory kit at 1.40V with 32GB (2x16GB) kit capacity. Equipped with exceptionally tight timings, this extreme memory specification represents the next step of the Trident Z5 family flagship performance. See this screenshot link that shows this memory kit validated on the Intel Core i7-12700K processor and ASUS ROG Maximus Z690 Hero motherboard.
Availability
The DDR5-6400 CL32 32GB (2x16GB) memory kits under the Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB series are available now via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners.