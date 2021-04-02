G.SKILL Teases Next-Generation Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB DDR5 Memory Series

G.SKILL teases its next-generation DDR5 memory the Trident Z5 and Trident Z5 RGB. G.SKILL released a teaser video on YouTube which you can watch below. The new G.SKILL Trident Z5 Family sports a new heatsink design.
G.SKILL is apparently late in teasing and releasing their lineup of DDR5 memory for the next-generation Intel and AMD platforms given that GeIL has already announced and made their DDR5 offerings available for purchase as of this writing. Kingston, who boasts to be the first memory manufacturer to receive Intel validation for DDR5 memory, is also yet to officially announce their lineup of DDR5 memory kits.
G.SKILL Trident Z5 Series
The G.SKILL Trident name is widely known for its amazing overclocking prowess, and the G.SKILL Trident Z5 for the DDR5 generation is no exception. The G.SKILL Trident Z5 RGB and G.SKILL Trident Z5 series DDR5 memory kits are the ultimate choices for experiencing ultra-high performance on next-gen DDR5 platforms.
The all-new G.SKILL Trident Z5 family incorporates hypercar elements into the iconic Trident heatspreader design, creating a sleek and futuristic exterior. Features a black brushed aluminium strip inset into a smooth metallic silver or powdered matte black body, and topped with a sleek piano black top bar on the Trident Z5 series or a translucent RGB light bar optimized for smooth lighting on the Trident Z5 RGB series.