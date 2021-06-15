G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5-7000 CL40 Extreme Speed Memory Revealed

We are seeing amazing overclocking potential of DDR5 memory on the latest 12th Gen Intel® Core desktop processors and Intel® Z690 chipset motherboards, says Tequila Huang, Corporate Vice President of G.SKILL International. DDR5-7000 is an incredible milestone for us, and we will continue to work with our industry partners to develop ever-faster DDR5 memory for PC enthusiasts and overclockers.

G.SKILL has been dedicated to developing the fastest possible DDR5 memory on the latest 12th Gen Intel Core desktop processors and Intel Z690 chipset motherboards. Today, G.SKILL is proud to announce the feat of reaching DDR5-7000 extreme speed, while maintaining an ultra-low CAS latency timing of CL40-40-40-76. The memory modules that reached this monumental achievement are built with high-performance Samsung DDR5 components and have been shown to be stable under Memtest. Please refer to the screenshot below:Following in the footsteps of extreme-performance memory kits, the G.SKILL DDR5-6666 CL40 memory kit is currently the fastest memory kit on the Intel® XMP 3.0 memory list. To view the list, please refer to the following this link