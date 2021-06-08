G.SKILL Trident Z5 Memory Reaches DDR5-6800MHz Speed

In the never-ending quest for memory performance, G.SKILL is excited to reveal the latest additions of ultra-high frequency DDR5 memory to the flagship Trident Z5 family. Reaching an astonishing memory frequency of DDR5-6800MHz, these two upper echelon memory specifications are the ultimate memory choice for gamers, enthusiasts, and overclockers.The screenshot below shows the extreme memory kit running at DDR5-6800 with ultra-low latency of CL38-38-38-76.The next screenshot shows a second memory kit running at DDR5-6800 CL42-42-42-76.The latest G.SKILL overclocking DDR5 memory kits are programmed with the latest Intel XMP 3.0 profiles, the only thing between you and extreme memory performance is a simple setting. Additionally, XMP 3.0 enables two customizable user-defined profiles to be saved in the memory module via BIOS on supported motherboards, so your fine-tuned memory settings go wherever the modules go.