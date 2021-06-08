G.SKILL Trident Z5 Memory Reaches DDR5-6800MHz Speed

G.SKILL announces yet another extreme speed DDR5 memory kit at DDR5-6800 32GB (2x16GB), designed for the latest 12th generation Intel Core desktop processors and Intel Z690 chipset motherboards. The G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 to date is the worlds fastest DDR5 memory kit to reach such a high-frequency speed. The G.SKILL Trident Z5 DDR5-6800 Kits are available in low-latency DDR-6800 CL38-38-38-76 with Samsung ICs and DDR5-6800 CL42-42-42-76 with SK Hynix ICs.
Low Latency on Extreme Speed DDR5-6800
In the never-ending quest for memory performance, G.SKILL is excited to reveal the latest additions of ultra-high frequency DDR5 memory to the flagship Trident Z5 family. Reaching an astonishing memory frequency of DDR5-6800MHz, these two upper echelon memory specifications are the ultimate memory choice for gamers, enthusiasts, and overclockers.
The screenshot below shows the extreme memory kit running at DDR5-6800 with ultra-low latency of CL38-38-38-76.
The next screenshot shows a second memory kit running at DDR5-6800 CL42-42-42-76.
Supports Intel XMP 3.0 Extreme Memory Profile
The latest G.SKILL overclocking DDR5 memory kits are programmed with the latest Intel XMP 3.0 profiles, the only thing between you and extreme memory performance is a simple setting. Additionally, XMP 3.0 enables two customizable user-defined profiles to be saved in the memory module via BIOS on supported motherboards, so your fine-tuned memory settings go wherever the modules go.