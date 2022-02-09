G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 Series DDR5 Memory for AMD Ryzen 7000 Announced

Legacy of the Neo Flagship

Flare X5  DDR5 for AM5

Bearing the flagship Trident family name, the new G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo and G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB series are purpose-built for overclock performance on the latest platform with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors. The heat spreader design retains the iconic powder-coated matte black and is paired with a premium black brushed aluminium inset, which colour-matches with a majority of motherboard colour schemes. Staying true to the Neo design, CNC highlight strips along the flanks give the heat spreader design an additional metallic sheen.Available in a matte black finish, the G.SKILL Flare X5 series DDR5 memory is the successor of the Flare X series DDR4 memory. Built with hand-screened IC chips tested for quality and performance, the G.SKILL Flare X5 is designed and optimized for the new DDR5-enabled AM5 platform. Additionally, the 33mm low-profile height of the Flare X5 also makes this an excellent choice for compact builds or builds with large CPU coolers that do not have clearance height for taller memory modules.The G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo, G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB, and G.SKILL Flare X5 series DDR5 memory kits will be available in September 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners. Please refer to the table below for a list of specifications.