G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 Series DDR5 Memory for AMD Ryzen 7000 Announced

As AMD announce the next-generation AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors, other PC hardware manufacturers like G.SKILL also announce their newest products that support the new AMD AM5 platform. Today, G.SKILL announces the Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 Series DDR5 memory designed for the new AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors and 600 series motherboards.
The G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo family offerings include RGB (Trident Z5 Neo RGB) and non-RGB (Trident Z5 Neo) variants. Programmed with AMD EXPO technology and created with hand-screened memory ICs, the Trident Z5 Neo and Flare X5 series allow PC enthusiasts, gamers, and overclockers to experience the performance of the new AMD AM5 platform.
Legacy of the Neo Flagship
Bearing the flagship Trident family name, the new G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo and G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB series are purpose-built for overclock performance on the latest platform with AMD Ryzen 7000 Series processors. The heat spreader design retains the iconic powder-coated matte black and is paired with a premium black brushed aluminium inset, which colour-matches with a majority of motherboard colour schemes. Staying true to the Neo design, CNC highlight strips along the flanks give the heat spreader design an additional metallic sheen.
Flare X5 DDR5 for AM5
Available in a matte black finish, the G.SKILL Flare X5 series DDR5 memory is the successor of the Flare X series DDR4 memory. Built with hand-screened IC chips tested for quality and performance, the G.SKILL Flare X5 is designed and optimized for the new DDR5-enabled AM5 platform. Additionally, the 33mm low-profile height of the Flare X5 also makes this an excellent choice for compact builds or builds with large CPU coolers that do not have clearance height for taller memory modules.
Specifications and Availability
The G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo, G.SKILL Trident Z5 Neo RGB, and G.SKILL Flare X5 series DDR5 memory kits will be available in September 2022 via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners. Please refer to the table below for a list of specifications.
Source: GSKILL Newsroom