Press Release
G.SKILL adds high-performance CL14 low-latency kits to their recently released Trident Z Royal Elite Series gaming memory. The new Trident Z Royal Elite high-speed, low-latency performance memory specifications are at DDR4-4000 CL14-15-15-35 and DDR4-3600 CL14-14-14-34. Built with Samsung 8Gb B-die ICs to achieve these incredibly low latency timings, these new DDR4 memory specifications are the ideal choice for building a powerful workstation or the ultimate gaming system.
G.SKILL is dedicated to developing high-speed, low-latency memory kits for high-performance PC systems, and achieving an extremely low CL14 latency on high-speed dual-ranked memory modules is no easy feat. Created with Samsung B-die ICs, G.SKILL is launching the incredible DDR4-4000 CL14-15-15-35 memory specification with 16GB modules for a 32GB (16GBx2) kit capacity. See validation here.
CL14-14-14 Low-Latency to DDR4-3600 Kits
G.SKILL announces the release of Trident Z Royal Elite DDR4-3600 CL14-14-14-34 kits with capacities ranging from 16GB (8GB x 2) up to 128GB (16GB x 8). The low-latency DDR4-3600 kits are ideal for mainstream PCs to workstations and productivity PCs.
Specifications
Availability
These extreme high-speed, low-latency memory specifications under the Trident Z Royal Elite series will be available via G.SKILL worldwide distribution partners in June 2021. To learn more about the Trident Z Royal Elite Series memory, please visit the G.SKILL website.
G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Elite High-Performance CL14 Low-Latency Kits Released
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Asetek Powers ROG Strix LC GeForce RTX 3080 Ti OC Edition Graphics Card · G.SKILL Trident Z Royal Elite High-Performance CL14 Low-Latency Kits Released