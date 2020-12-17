Press Release
G.SKILL introduces the Z5i mini-ITX chassis featuring a unique pentagonal structure and dual-chamber layout design. The G.SKILL Z5i sports two hinged side panels that swing open for easy access to the interior. Its dual-chamber internal layout separates the graphics card from the motherboard and power supply. The G.SKILL Z5i has a spacious enough interior to support up to a 3-slot thick graphics card of up to 330mm in length. The mini-ITX chassis can also support AIO liquid coolers of up to 280mm in radiator size. The Z5i sports a beautiful RGB underglow and RGB-lit G.SKILL logo at the front.
Uniquely Crafted for a Clean Desktop
The G.SKILL Z5i is uniquely crafted with curved 4mm tempered glass side panels. The case uses a single-piece aluminium exterior frame to form a 5-sided case with a dual-chamber design. Its bottom-facing motherboard I/O panel creates neat cable management.
Compactly Designed for High-End Hardware
The G.SKILL Z5i mini-ITX case supports large 3-slot graphics cards of up to 330mm in length and supports up to a 280mm AIO radiator or two 140mm case fans in the rear for cooling. It supports up to three storage drives, including two 2.5 SSDs and a third convertible 2.5/3.5 SSD/HDD drive space.
Front Panel Connectivity & ARGB Lighting
The G.SKILL Z5i is equipped with two USB 3.0 ports and one USB 3.1 Type-C port at the front. It has integrated ARGB lighting to provide ambient underglow lighting which is supported by most motherboard RGB sync technologies for synchronization and customization.
The G.SKILL Z5i mini-ITX chassis is a recipient of the iF Design Award 2021 and Red Dot Design Award 2021. G.SKILL did not reveal pricing as of this writing.
Source: G.SKILL
Comments
Related Stories
Recent Stories
« Noctua Introduces NH-P1 Passive CPU Cooler and LS-PWM Fan For Semi-Fanless Systems · G.SKILL Z5i Mini-ITX Chassis Unveiled