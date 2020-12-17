G.SKILL Z5i Mini-ITX Chassis Unveiled

The G.SKILL Z5i is uniquely crafted with curved 4mm tempered glass side panels. The case uses a single-piece aluminium exterior frame to form a 5-sided case with a dual-chamber design. Its bottom-facing motherboard I/O panel creates neat cable management.The G.SKILL Z5i mini-ITX case supports large 3-slot graphics cards of up to 330mm in length and supports up to a 280mm AIO radiator or two 140mm case fans in the rear for cooling. It supports up to three storage drives, including two 2.5 SSDs and a third convertible 2.5/3.5 SSD/HDD drive space.The G.SKILL Z5i is equipped with two USB 3.0 ports and one USB 3.1 Type-C port at the front. It has integrated ARGB lighting to provide ambient underglow lighting which is supported by most motherboard RGB sync technologies for synchronization and customization.The G.SKILL Z5i mini-ITX chassis is a recipient of the iF Design Award 2021 and Red Dot Design Award 2021. G.SKILL did not reveal pricing as of this writing.